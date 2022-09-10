Luka Doncic breaks record that hasn’t been touched in 30 years, as he carries Slovenia to quarterfinals of EuroBasket games

Luka Doncic achieves insane Eurobasket games record almost nonchalantly while taking Slovenia to the quarterfinals

Luka Doncic has been a one-man wrecking crew from the very start of the Eurobasket games.

We really need to ask, who in the world offended this man?! Was it Devin Booker again? Because it’s almost like you told Michael Jordan he’d be easy money to beat.

But hey, should we really be that surprised by the similarity between the two at that level? After all, you have these clips that show you just how identical these two really are, when it comes to that killer mentality.

Adding onto the comparisons, he has been putting his team, Slovenia on his back during the entire tournament, carrying them all the way to the quarterfinals up to this point.

That alone is really, really impressive, but there’s more. A lot more actually.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Luka Doncic becomes the first player in 30 years to pull this insane stat off in the Eurobasket games

When it comes to big games, Luka Doncic has made it the norm to score back-toback 30-point games, along with a high number of points and rebounds. But that’s the NBA.

Sure, it’s the best basketball league in the world. But the league is also infamous for giving stars preferential treatment. The slightest fouls are called, just so that scoring comes that much easier to the standout players of the league.

The Eurobasket games have no such allowances. And yet, Luka Doncic pulled something off that likely won’t be repeated for a long, long time.

Take a gander at the tweet below.

Luka Doncic refused to let Slovenia lose 😤 35 points

5 rebounds

5 assists First player to score 30+ in three consecutive Eurobasket games in the last 30 years.pic.twitter.com/4HpfA5Zp0U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 10, 2022

Luka Magic at its strongest.

Frankly, we as fans are really lucky we’re able to witness the growth of a future all-time great take place right before our very eyes.

Keep going, Luka.

