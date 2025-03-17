Magic Johnson Reveals the Reason Players Get Easily Injured in Today’s Era

NBA discussion just can’t seem to get away from the narrative of how much players actually play. Between load management, talk of shortening the schedule, and what feels like a yearly increase in injuries, it’s just unavoidable. If you feel like today’s NBA players get injured far too often, you’re not alone. Even past greats share that sentiment, as we found out when Lakers legend Magic Johnson appeared on the most recent episode of Byron Scott’s Fast Break.

Magic gave two reasons why players are seemingly injured all the time now. First is the shortened training camp, which doesn’t allow guys to get “in 100% condition” before the season starts. Second is the lack of practice time during the season, which was brought about by the latest collective bargaining agreement.

It’s easy to dismiss older players when they say the equivalent of, “Things were better in my day,” but Magic has a point on both issues here. We frequently see guys getting hurt early in the season as they play their way into shape, but back in the 1980s, teams were ready to go on Opening Night.

“We used the summer to get in shape, but then you used training camp to take it to a whole ‘nother level,” Magic said.

Despite having access to better travel, better nutrition, and better medicine, NBA players do seem to get hurt more now than they used to, so there has to be a reason. We see the same thing in the NFL, where injuries also happen at an alarming rate despite an emphasis on player safety.

Both leagues just don’t practice the way they used to, which Magic sees as a self-inflicted wound brought about by misguided collective bargaining.

The NBA has changed a lot since Magic’s playing days

Magic spoke a few months ago on another way the NBA has changed.

“The Celtics and Lakers hated each other, disliked each other, so it made for great TV and tuning in… but now everybody’s shaking each other’s hand, everybody’s liking each other, won’t go at each other really hard.”

This is why the All-Star Game has fallen off so hard, Magic believes, because that hatred and dislike is no longer there. Looking around the league, it’s hard to disagree, as you see players dapping each other up, swapping jerseys, and taking pictures after games.

Some players still bring that killer mentality to the court and aren’t afraid to get into it with the other team. Anthony Edwards comes to mind, as does Luka Doncic. Draymond Green and Isaiah Stewart are ready to throw down at a moment’s notice. All of these guys would have fit in perfectly into Magic’s era.

The NBA is much different than it used to be, for better and worse. Adam Silver tried to curb load management by instituting the rule that a player needs to play at least 65 games to be eligible for season-long awards, but that doesn’t get to the root of the problem. The commissioner, owners, and players need to collectively figure out a way to prevent injuries. Then the game will flourish.

When everyone is healthy and able to play more games, they’ll see each other more on the court and will become more likely to develop these rivalries and bad blood that made the game great back in the day. We probably won’t ever return to the days of Kevin McHale clotheslining Kurt Rambis, but maybe that’s a good thing.