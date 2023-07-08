Marcus Reveals Father Michael Jordan’s $61,000,000 Custom ‘Private Jet’ Led to Unruly Revelation At Age 16: “Making Fun of Me”

Marcus Jordan, like his father Michael Jordan, aspired to become an NBA player. He played for Whitney Young High School in Chicago and later joined the University of Central Florida in 2009. Growing up, Marcus enjoyed a privileged childhood thanks to his father’s wealth. He never faced any significant challenges and was accustomed to traveling in his father’s $61,000,000 jet. Surprisingly, Marcus revealed on the “Separation Anxiety” podcast with Larsa Pippen that he had never been on a commercial flight until he turned 16.

Advertisement

As a result, when he traveled with his teammates, they made fun of him because he was unfamiliar with the check-in process. Despite this minor inconvenience, Marcus eventually decided to give up basketball, possibly due to the attention he received. Given his father’s remarkable accomplishments, it was unlikely for Marcus to follow in his footsteps, but it was not his fault.

Marcus Jordan never had to travel on a commercial flight until he was 16 years old

Larsa Pippen and Marcus frequently discuss various subjects, including relationships and life, on their podcast. In their recent episode, they talked about their respective upbringings and lifestyles.

Advertisement

Marcus, who was a player for Whitney Young High School in Chicago, had an interesting experience when he had to travel with his team on a commercial flight. However, according to The Sun, Michael Jordan, who owns a Gulfstream 550 Jet valued at $61 million, had always made sure that Marcus never had to fly on a commercial plane before. While this undoubtedly provided Marcus with a luxurious experience, it also meant that he had no knowledge of the airport check-in process.

“As a kid or someone who is an athlete, as someone who didn’t known anything else. I didn’t take my first commercial flight until I was 16 years old. Until then I was flying private everywhere, it’s all I knew. I will never forget, my teammates when I was 16 years old in Chicago, they were all making fun of me. I will never forget, being 16, going to the airport, and all the kids making fun of me, because I didn’t know what the procedure was.”

Needless to say, while not knowing how to check in is a huge problem, most people will be willing to take the kind of childhood Marcus had to struggle through!

Marcus “had to” travel in a private jet until he was 16 years old

The Gulfstream 550 Jet, valued at $61 million, showcases a custom wrap and prominently displays Michael Jordan’s iconic Jumpman logo on the tail. Additionally, MJ has personalized the interior of the aircraft, which includes spacious leather recliners.

The plane boasts a private bedroom, LED TVs, a full bar, a private bathroom, and a separate dining area. What sets it apart is MJ’s modification of the engine, allowing the jet to fly for up to 12 hours without requiring refueling.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheChadWithrow/status/1540835346488909824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Indeed, Marcus Jordan may have faced some teasing due to his extremely affluent upbringing. Nevertheless, it is evident that he had an incredibly privileged and blissful childhood.