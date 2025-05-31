Mario Chalmers Opens Up on LeBron James’ Dedication to Recovery, Recalls Lakers Superstar Getting Treatment in the Club

Mar 18, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) and guard Mario Chalmers (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

LeBron James may be nearing the end of his historic career, but you would never know it based on his physical condition. The King, now 40, still performs at the highest of abilities. His hard work is certainly recognized by many, including his old teammate, Mario Chalmers.

Advertisement

The former Miami Heat guard spoke about LBJ during a recent appearance on Night Cap with Shannon Sharpe. When the NFL Hall of Famer asked the two-time NBA Champion what his favorite part of James’ routine as an NBA player was, he didn’t take too long to answer.

“The way that he takes care of his body,” said Chalmers. “The way he pay attention to his treatment and stay on schedule with that. That attests to his longevity and never really being hurt or having a major injury.”

Mario is right. LeBron has the physique of a much younger man, and it’s all because of the hard work the Lakers superstar puts in at the gym and in recovery.

“He puts the work in,” added Chalmers. “You see him put the work in after games or after practices. He’s always the last one shooting.”

More importantly, the Heat legend wanted Sharpe’s listeners to know that none of what LBJ does is a fluke. “What he puts into the game is what he gets out. What he puts into his body is what he gets out of his body.”

How committed is LeBron? More than you could ever know. When Sharpe asked Chalmers if he thought that James would still be playing 12 years after their time together in Miami, Chalmers revealed that LBJ was always getting treatment on his body, even when he was out with the boys.

“I did,” answered Chalmers. “Bron would get treatment even if we was in the club.” This made Sharpe laugh hysterically as it should. The thought of one of the best basketball players in the world having a night out on the town while his body is wrapped up is not just a funny image. It’s a testament to LBJ’s love for routine.

James and the Lakers may have had an ugly first-round exit, but the world knows that he’ll be back for another season in 2025-2026. And he’ll still be playing at a high level.