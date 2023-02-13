“Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic!? Two-headed Monster!”: Kevin Garnett Believes There is No Better Duo in the West Than Mavericks’

The Western Conference has become as competitive as it gets in the NBA. After Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant left the Brooklyn Nets and joined the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns respectively, both teams became top contenders not just in the West, but in the NBA.

Whether they finish with the ultimate glory or not this season, we will get to know in a few months, but the Celtics’ legend Kevin Garnett already thinks Irving and Luka Doncic are the best duos in the West.

Kevin Garnett believes Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are the best duos in the West

In the recent episode of KG Certified, the former MVP and one of the greatest powerhouses of the West in his time, the Wolves’ 6ft 11’ legendary big man, Kevin Garnett spoke with former teammate and Celtics icon Paul Pierce about the recent trade deadline moves that saw plenty of teams become a lot better than they were.

And the 2008 NBA champ believes the Mavericks duo is the two-headed monster in the West even better than Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers.



Mind you, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are in the West too.

Now, will Luka and Kyrie’s games complement each other’s and translate to something more meaningful than when they had Jalen Brunson alongside the Slovenian international last season, we would have to wait a few weeks to pass that judgment.

How did Luka and Kyrie do in their first game together?

Saturday night as the Mavs took on the Sacramento Kings fresh after the Irving-led Dallas team had won against them a night ago, and also against the Clippers before them.

Both their sensational guards took the floor together for the first time and gave the show fans expected them to. However, they lost the game 133-128 in overtime, showing how miserable they would be on the other end of the floor when these offensive juggernauts play together.

It wasn’t much of a surprise to many. One didn’t need to be an expert to understand that. But there must be something Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd would’ve thought before making this move. What? We want to know as much as you do.

