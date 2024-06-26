“Men Are Failing to Be Leaders”: JJ Redick Blasted by Jason Whitlock Following F-Bomb

JJ Redick‘s recent hiring as the new head coach of the Lakers has raised quite the uproar around the NBA community since it was announced. Amidst this, the 40-year-old refused to acknowledge the expectations on his shoulders during the introductory press conference. This rubbed an NBA insider, Jason Whitlock, the wrong way.

On the latest episode of the Jason Whitlock Show, Whitlock ripped right into Redick and claimed that his ‘F-bombs’ showcased a lack of leadership. More specifically, he didn’t single JJ out. Rather, he boldly put that the newly-minted head coach’s statement was proof that men in today’s society lack leadership.

“JJ Redick, at an introductory press conference, dropping the F-bomb, speaks to everything we have going on in American culture. Men are failing to be leaders and don’t understand their role in society.”

Suffice it to say, the 57-year-old’s opinion on this subject is something beyond a bold one. And unfortunately for him, he may be off the mark with his take.

His statement regarding men in society today is debatable at best, with different people likely having different perceptions on the subject. However, when it comes to JJ Redick’s part of the equation, his statement should never have come as a surprise.

The Lakers coach stated, “I certainly heard everything… ‘Cause I really don’t give a f**k. I want to coach the Lakers… I don’t want to dispel anything…I want to win championships and I want my players to maximize their careers. That’s all I f**king care about…” After all, the former sharpshooter has always been known for being an outspoken personality.

Mixing this quality of his with just how much pressure comes with the Lakers’ head coaching job was never going to garner a PG-13 answer from him. Instead, his strong answer should likely be held as proof of his strong character, something that has always been a prerequisite to being a leader in any capacity.

Much like he has done with all the noise from different sources, Redick will most likely ignore Jason Whitlock. It’s a good thing too, since what really matters is how the Lakers perform on the court.