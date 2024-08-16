mobile app bar

Mercury’s Kahleah Copper Discusses Wearing Her Old Sky Jersey Ahead of 1st Game Back in Chicago

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mercury’s Kahleah Copper Discusses Wearing Her Old Sky Jersey Ahead of 1st Game Back in Chicago

Kahleah Copper. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kahleah Copper recently grabbed the headlines on her return to Chicago. The Phoenix Mercury forward made a statement by wearing the old jersey of her former franchise, the Chicago Sky, as part of her pregame outfit.

This bold choice ahead of her first game back at the Wintrust Arena drew widespread attention, leading her to explain her gesture later.

During the post-game interview, she admitted feeling great about wearing her old half-sleeve practice jersey over a full-sleeved white shirt. She explained how it was her way of honoring her lasting bond with the city and its people.

Expressing her stance publicly, the 29-year-old mentioned,

“I thought it would be cool to come back when I wanted to come back, and y’all know I like to get dressed. So I thought I could put something together. Looked good and to be able to rep the city at the same time”.

This showcased her deep connection to the franchise she represented for seven years. After joining the Sky in 2017, Copper became a dynamic scorer and rebounder. Her skills became evident during the 2021 playoffs when she averaged 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game to lead the Sky to their first-ever championship.

Unfortunately, her time in Chicago ended in early 2024 when the Mercury traded for her. After all, the latter had significant reasons to do so, with Cooper’s recent performance being one of them. In the latest away clash, the 4x WNBA All-Star dominated the Sky, scoring 29 points. This edged her current franchise toward the playoffs with a 14-12 record, while increasing the misery of her former one.

Despite this, her bond with the city remained strong. The fans, for instance, graciously welcomed her back with a warm reception. During the post-game conference, Cooper also expressed her gratitude toward them, mentioning,

“To be able to come here and be embraced by the city, by the fans, it means everything. I love this city”.

This created an exemplary WNBA relationship between a player and a franchise. This, in turn, set a high bar for the rest of the league, challenging others to match the depth of Copper’s connection with her former team and the city.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article