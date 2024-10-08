mobile app bar

Michael Jordan Adds New $70 Million Private Jet to His Collection

Pranay Mukherjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michael Jordan and his new private jet

Michael Jordan and his new Gulfstream G650ER (CREDITS: USA Today and TikTok/SeanPalmBeach)

Michael Jordan has reportedly added a new toy to his collection, which allegedly cost him $70 million and change. Per sports business reporter Joe Pompliano, the six-time NBA champion has splashed the cash on a new private plane.

The Bulls icon has reportedly purchased a Gulfstream 650ER and made some expensive customizations to it to add his personal touch. Pompliano shared a video of the jet on X and captioned it,

“Michael Jordan’s new $70 million Gulfstream G650ER is incredible. The tail number is N236MJ and the custom paint job probably cost over $500,000.”

Jordan picked a silver and black elephant print-themed paint job for his new jet. He also has his Jordan brand logo in white on the maroon-colored tail of the aircraft. The customizations reportedly cost half a million dollars.

This is not the first jet that the six-time Finals MVP has bought. He previously owned a Gulfstream G550 that cost $61.5 million. Jordan is seemingly a fan of the elephant print, as he had it on his previous private plane too, only in white and silver instead of black and silver like his latest purchase.

Furthermore, it also had a special license plate and his Jumpman logo on the tail and underbelly of the aircraft.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Pranay Mukherjee

Pranay Mukherjee

linkedin-icon

Pranay Mukherjee, an NBA Journalist for The SportsRush, developed a passion for basketball while following LeBron James' iconic 2016 Championship run. Watching new superstars such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker emerge has further cemented that passion. He strives to deliver the latest NBA updates while following his favorite players, including LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. Manga such as Kuroko's Basketball and Slam Dunk have also played a massive role in his love for the game.

Share this article

Don’t miss these