“Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are two of the most charismatic players ever!”: When Scottie Pippen Compared Lakers legend to His Airness

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was easily one of the best players to play the game of basketball. His mentor, Michael Jordan, was no different.

While both the players played in the 90s and the 2000s respectively, they dominated the league for two decades. First it was Jordan who was the face of the league and winning 5 MVP trophies with the Bulls and then it was another shooting guard, this time playing for the Lakers starting to make all the headlines, Kobe Bryant.

Dominating the court on both ends of the court, Kobe and Jordan were the standout stars of the league in their prime. Capable of changing a game on its head, Bryant and Jordan ended up having a number of accolades that many superstars dream of winning, a whooping 11 championships.

While it was clear for a NBA fans that ‘the Mamba’ had taken inspiration from MJ, how did he really compare to ‘his Airness’?

When Scottie Pippen explained how Kobe Bryant really compares to Michael Jordan

Pundits and critics of the game of basketball might have a thing or two to say about the comparison between Kobe and Jordan, but the best person to analyze the same would be a player who was had a fair share of encounters with the duo.

Bulls’ legend Scottie Pippen certainly fits the billing. Sharing the court with Jordan and playing against Bryant in the later part of his career, Pippen saw the best of both players. After the tragic passing of Kobe, Pippen, in an interview, described how similar both the legends were.

“Very close. Two of the most charismatic players that I’ve ever seen in the game. Iconic. Those guys really set the bar in terms of guys that could play two-way players played hard on both ends of the court. Kobe wanted to be known as the greatest player to ever play the game. I mean, he wanted to be better than Michael Jordan.”

While Kobe might have taken a page or two from Jordan’s playbook, he built a different legacy for himself. Like he looked onto Jordan during his early years, many current superstars idolize Kobe.