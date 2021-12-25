Basketball

“Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s games were not designed to sit out there and wait behind the three-point line”: Ray Allen conjectures how the Bulls and the Lakers shooting guards would fare in today’s NBA

"Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's games were not designed to sit out there and wait behind the three-point line": Ray Allen conjectures how the Bulls and the Lakers shooting guards would fare in today's NBA
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Dayumm I’m excited to play tomorrow on Xmas!!": LeBron James showcases his enthusiasm to face the COVID-ridden Brooklyn Nets to overtake Kobe Bryant as the leading scorer on NBA Christmas Day games
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's games were not designed to sit out there and wait behind the three-point line": Ray Allen conjectures how the Bulls and the Lakers shooting guards would fare in today's NBA
“Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s games were not designed to sit out there and wait behind the three-point line”: Ray Allen conjectures how the Bulls and the Lakers shooting guards would fare in today’s NBA

Hall of Fame shooter Ray Allen discusses how Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant will change…