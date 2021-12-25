“Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s games were not designed to sit out there and wait behind the three-point line”: Ray Allen conjectures how the Bulls and the Lakers shooting guards would fare in today’s NBA

Hall of Fame shooter Ray Allen discusses how Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant will change their game in today’s NBA.

The discussion around how the stars from the previous era of the NBA would have fared in today’s NBA or vice-versa is immortal. While most of the former players believe they would kill in this era, few accept the fact they were right where they belonged.

The modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, while the previous eras were much more physical and athleticism was the basic requirement for success.

The NBA introduced the 3-point line in 1979 but players did not shoot not much from downtown. It wasn’t until the 1986–’87 season that the league as a whole scored more than 100 three-pointers in one season.

These days few teams cross the century mark in just 7 games and almost all teams do that in 10 games. The 3-point revolution brings in the question of how would two of the game’s best, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, would be in today’s NBA. Ray Allen had his opinion on the subject.

Ray Allen believes Jordan and Kobe wouldn’t need to change a thing

There is no doubt that MJ and Kobe would destroy any defense irrespective of the eras. Their work ethic and killer mentality would take them over any barrier. But would they be letting it fly as consistently as the rest of the league? Ray Allen thinks not.

One of the best 3-point shooters of all time and Kobe Bryant’s regular nemesis, Ray Allen, talked to Dan Patrick on his show recently.

“I think they were both underrated three-point shooters. When you think about it, if you can do one thing great or a couple of things great, some other things get overshadowed. Mike never really had to shoot threes cause he was so good inside the paint, and Kobe was so good scoring in general.” Allen said.

The 2-time NBA champion then went on to suggest that both the superstars wouldn’t attempt or even need more 3-point shots than they used to take, as their dominance heavily relied on their post-ups and jumpers after getting opponents behind their back.

Allen continued, “If I had to say between both of them, it’s hard because both of them played with their back to the basket. They both were slashers at the rim, and I just don’t think their games were designed to sit out there and wait behind the three-point line. Jordan had a better shooting form”.