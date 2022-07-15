Basketball

“Michael Jordan dropped $350,000 on a bus and illegally drove it”: $2.1 billion worth legend bought a lavish bus while with the Birmingham Barons

“Michael Jordan dropped $350,000 on a bus and illegally drove it”: $2.1 billion worth legend bought a lavish bus while with the Birmingham Barons
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Aston Martin to extend $15 million contract of Sebastian Vettel claims Aston Martin boss
Next Article
Max Verstappen's home GP has to confirm its $114 Million worth commitment to F1 before November
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan dropped $350,000 on a bus and illegally drove it”: $2.1 billion worth legend bought a lavish bus while with the Birmingham Barons
“Michael Jordan dropped $350,000 on a bus and illegally drove it”: $2.1 billion worth legend bought a lavish bus while with the Birmingham Barons

Michael Jordan spent a whopping $350,000 on a bus while he was away from basketball…