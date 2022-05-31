“Michael Jordan hypnotised fans to forget about his Wizards career”: When Rachel Nichols forgot that ‘The Last Dance’ was about the Chicago Bulls

Much like Shannon Sharpe and Nick Wright, Rachel Nichols is also a LeBron James lifer, she sometimes even tried attacking Michael Jordan ‘s legacy for the King.

Everyone working in sports media has favorite players towards whom they are partial, but most of them hide it pretty well. It generally never comes out as easily as the resentment does, and if it does, the intensity and frequency of it is far lesser.

That’s how they become best at what they do, analyze and report without any biases. Ideally, that should be the formula for a reporter, to report anything and everything without any reflection of their opinion.

But we all know the entertainment business cannot run with what’s ideal and ethical. Whatever brings you more eyeballs becomes the mantra for climbing the ladder of success.

For most analysts like Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, it’s their overly animated characters and hatred towards certain players that make them the best-paid analysts in the business.

Some of them, like Nick Wright of FS1 and former ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols, are always pretty evident in singing praises for their favorite athlete more than critiquing others. But sometimes they go wander off.

Rachel Nichols targetted Michael Jordan and The Last Dance but failed miserably

While reporters like Michelle Beadle might have suffered in their careers because LeBron James reportedly wanted her fired from ESPN, Nichols never had such problems until she found herself in the middle of a racial drama with Maria Taylor in the Bubble in 2020.

She was one of the top female sports reporters in the country, and it seems singing The King’s praises was a part of her job as well. That could be the reason she often without any success tried throwing shade on Michael Jordan and his GOAT stature, to which James has come closest.

With no more episodes of The Last Dance, I wanna know how Michael Jordan hypnotized everyone to forget about the Wizards part of his career. It’s not like he stopped there for a cup of coffee in DC; he was there for THREE SEASONS, first running the front office & then as a player pic.twitter.com/We3GdJpvQZ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 23, 2020

Calling for showing MJ’s last few years with the Washington Wizards when “The Last Dance” was about his last season with the Chicago Bulls and the build-up to it, is just foolish. Plain and simple. And it shows the agenda she had when takes like these come up.