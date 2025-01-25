“Michael Jordan Is a H*e B**ch”: When Rapper Willie D Revealed His Disdain for Bulls Legend

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan’s case as one of the greatest basketball players ever is undeniable. But for all his skill as a player, he often rubbed people the wrong way off the court. Rapper Willie D was one of those people, as he once called Jordan a “h*e b**ch” in one of his songs. During a 2020 interview for VladTV, he explained the origin of his dislike for Jordan.

MJ’s abrasive personality is well documented, and Willie D claims that’s what caused his dislike for him. He called Jordan “selfish” and added that it was that facet of his personality that put him off, saying,

“He’s a lot of things but the bottom line is that the dude is selfish. Like if you look at the way he move, as a human being, that’s what concerns me like I’m more concerned with what type of a person a person is. Jordan has a history of being an a*****e.”

The Texas rapper added an incident about the release of “The Last Dance” to support his statement. He claimed that, according to reports he’d heard, Jordan wasn’t fully on board with releasing the doc. Apparently, MJ felt the docuseries would make him look bad, to which Willie D said,

“I heard that he himself said that he thought that documentary would make him look bad. This is what he said. I say to that he don’t need the documentary to look bad. He can handle that all by himself. He has handled that throughout his life. The dude has a well-documented history of sh*tting on people both close to him and from a distance.”

Of course, all this didn’t take away from his case as one of the best players ever. Willie D said as much and called Jordan the greatest player he’d ever seen play live.

Like Willie D, a lot of people had an issue with Michael Jordan, not because of his on-court persona, but because of the way he behaved off of it.