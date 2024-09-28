“Michael Jordan Is a Sociopath”: Analyst Highlights Key Difference Between Bulls Icon, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant left no stone unturned during their Hall of Famer careers and rank among the three greatest players in NBA history. Despite their comparable success, their paths and philosophies to achieving it vary significantly. The one common trait between the trio is their obsession with winning, but Bomani Jones believes there’s a difference in that too.

On the Gil’s Arena podcast, the former ESPN journalist spoke about the polarity between Jordan, Bryant, and James’ mentality. Jones claimed that like the Bulls icon, the four-time MVP is hyperfocused on winning. However, the six-time NBA champion had an insatiable desire to claim victory at another player or team’s expense. He said,

“The difference between Mike and Kobe and LeBron. LeBron likes winning, Michael Jordan likes beating people. Michael Jordan would not enjoy winning at solitaire or winnings at no video game against a computer. He wants to beat people, he is a sociopath.”

Jones added that Bryant has the same mentality as Jordan but James isn’t as sinister in his quest to win. He said,

“I don’t think LeBron is built that way. Kobe’s the same way, he wants you to lose one-on-one. It’s not so much about winning as much as I want to beat this person that is directly across me.”

“He wants to beat people, like he is a sociopath” Bomani Jones on the difference between MJ Kobe and LeBron pic.twitter.com/Mkw1MbUgGm — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) September 27, 2024

Jones’ take about Jordan’s desire to conquer is accurate and his biography is proof of it.

Jordan had a borderline unhealthy obsession with winning

In the Bulls icon’s biography titled Michael Jordan: The Life, author Roland Lazenby wrote about an incident that explains how obsessed he was with winning. He once challenged Chicago Sun-Times journalist Lacy Banks to a ping-pong match and wagered $25 on it.

Banks was a seasoned player and beat Jordan seven straight times. However, the six-time Finals MVP refused to pay up. Lazenby wrote,

“Banks won the first seven games and ran up some healthy winnings. He immediately noticed Jordan was reluctant to pay up, saying instead they’d keep playing and run a tab. ‘He never really paid me,’ Banks recalled. ‘Michael is a welsher. He bought a table and started practicing.'”

Jordan eventually paid up but bought a ping pong table and practiced tirelessly for hours to ensure he’d get revenge.