Michael Jordan Made ‘Infamous NBA Record’, 2 Years After Taking Home Back-to-Back Slam Dunk Champion Titles

Michael Jordan is undeniably one of the greatest high flyers in NBA history. Known for his incredible air time, MJ participated in three Slam Dunk competitions in his career. Although he lost the first one, the Chicago Bulls legend won back-to-back in 1987 and 1988, with two dominant performances. However, two years after his last Slam Dunk win, the six-time NBA Champion created history but for all the wrong reasons. As revealed by the Twitter page, Uncovering the Truth, Jordan participated in the 1990 three-point shooting contest, where he had the worst performance in All-Star history.

Greatness is a word that is synonymous with Jordan. With a resume that includes six rings, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and a host of All-NBA, All-Star, and All-Defensive team selections; it’s hard to argue against Jordan’s claim to the GOAT title. However, there were times when MJ’s greatness just didn’t translate on the court.

Michael Jordan had the worst record in the 1990 three-point shooting contest

Thanks to his winning performances in the 1987 and 1988 Slam Dunk contests, Michael Jordan earned himself the nickname “His Airness”. His incredible hang time, coupled with his unique dunking ability, made him a joy to watch in the air. And Jordan’s early superstardom in the league could also be ascribed to this ability that he showcased from an early age.

However, in 1990, Jordan decided to try his hand at something different. Despite being known for his dunking exploits in the All-Star game, MJ participated in the three-point shooting contest this time around. Facing off against the likes of Larry Bird, Craig Elho, Bobby Hansen, Craig Hodges, and Reggie Miller, among others, he put up the worst performance of all time.

Making only five of the 30 shots he took, “His Airness” found himself in the history books yet again. Only this time, it was for a performance he would probably like to forget. It was definitely not something you would associate with somebody running for the GOAT title. The caption of the post from the X account read:

“Throwback to the 1990 3-Point Contest with Michael Jordan. MJ with the worst showing in the contest’s history, scoring ONLY 5 points. Imagine if this was LeBron. They would have disqualified him from all GOAT debates.”

It certainly isn’t something Jordan will be adding to his resume. But at the end of the day, it’s just a small blemish in what was otherwise an amazing career.

Jordan admitted he had the homecourt advantage during the 1988 Slam Dunk contest

The 1988 Slam Dunk contest is widely regarded as one of the best in NBA history, if not the very best. After all, it featured two of the biggest superstars in the league, Dominique Wilkins and Michael Jordan. Both men were known for their incredible skills over the rim, wowing fans with some highlight-worthy dunks.

It was a close matchup, but His Airness prevailed over the Human Highlight Film in the end. Although, Jordan has admitted that he did have homecourt advantage, considering the competition was held at the old Chicago stadium, which might have somewhat skewed the voting.

Nevertheless, it was a spectacle for all to see. A battle between two of the best dunkers in the NBA at the time. And based on the reactions of the crowd and the dunks that were put on display, they did not disappoint.