Michael Jordan Not Using His Power to Get His Son in the NBA Like LeBron Did with Bronny, Says Kwame Brown

Kwame Brown has been one of the most vociferous LeBron James critics in recent years. Brown has accused LBJ of influencing the Los Angeles Lakers Front Office to ensure his son, Bronny gets a roster spot with the squad. During a recent sit-down, he doubled down on his accusation, using Michael Jordan’s example to blast James.

On Swish Cultures, Brown debated if Bronny deserves an NBA roster spot with Britain Basketball League star, Jordan Taylor.

Brown said that MJ had enough sway as part-owner of the Washington Wizards to ensure that his sons Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan had the chance to become NBA athletes. But he didn’t.

He used this example to prove that unlike LBJ, Jordan didn’t intend to use his power to fast-track his kids into the NBA since he believes in meritocracy. Brown argued that former USC guard should have earned a roster spot rather than receiving a handout.

“You think MJ didn’t have the power to bring both of his boys to the Washington Wizards. Come on now. He never would cheat the game. You gotta earn his sh**.”

However, Taylor disagreed with the assessment. The former Wisconsin Badgers guard recalled the time he played against Jeffrey Jordan and his Illinois Fighting Illini in the NCAA field. He opined that Jeffrey lacked the tools to crack an NBA roster.

For Taylor, Bronny James is a much better hooper than MJ’s sons at the same age.

But Brown didn’t buy this argument. He turned the attention to James’ cardiac arrest ordeal last season, wondering how someone with a heart condition could land a guaranteed four-year contract in his rookie year.

Then he pointed out that both Jeffrey and Marcus had a better case to be drafted than Bronny because of their numbers in college ball. However, MJ didn’t use his powers to bring his sons to the NBA.

“MJ was in a better position, bro. Not only LeBron don’t own the Lakers, MJ had part ownership of the Wizards. If you believe in nepotism. He’s not only a player but a part-owner at the time so nobody could have told no to his son, nobody,” Brown added.

However, even though Brown used MJ’s Wizards tenure as an example, it doesn’t align with his sons’ college basketball journey. They were NCAA athletes in the late 2000s and early 2010s when Jordan owned the Charlotte Hornets. But the change in the franchise doesn’t alter his reasoning.

This is one of the many times the 42-year-old had the James duo in his cross-hairs. In July, he lamented that Bronny James wouldn’t have the same pressure of being cut from the team as most second-round picks.

He expressed disappointment towards LBJ’s mindset too. He has lost respect for the Lakers superstar because he allegedly worked behind the scenes to get his son into the NBA when the latter didn’t deserve a seat at the table..