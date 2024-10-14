Michael Jordan Stopped High School Game Just by Walking in: Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert has often been dubbed as the best storyteller in the NBA community. He once again proved why. Shump appeared on UNINTERRUPTED with a brand new Michael Jordan story from back in the day.

Jordan has always been selective about his public appearances. He’s rarely spotted anywhere and probably for good reasons. The commotion is too much to handle when people realize they’re in his presence.

However, when his kids were younger, Jordan would often attend their high school games. Shumpert revealed that his high school, the Oak Park and River Forest, was once playing a game against Marcus Jordan’s Whitney M. Young Magnet High School. When Jordan dropped by to watch the game, everyone, from the players to the referees, stopped the contest midway to catch a glimpse of the legend.

The 34-year-old said, “Michael Jordan walked into my game and we stopped playing. I had never seen a distraction quite like that. The game started, it’s a playoff game. I’m the number one thing in the state, his son is playing, like this is not no bullsh*t game. This is a great game.”

Shumpert added that when Jordan entered the facility, it seemed like everyone forgot what they were supposed to do. The referees were too distracted to ask the players to start the game. He said, “We just stared and watched the man go to his seat, sit down…it took a good five minutes to get the jitters out.”

The former NBA star also revealed that the game was being played at Marcus’ school, Whitney Young. It’s possible that it wasn’t MJ’s first trip to the high school. Regardless, bringing everyone to a standstill as they admire you and your presence is something that only Jordan could do.

Shumpert’s rival in the game, Marcus Jordan, marked his presence in the comments of the clip. Showing his petty side, the 33-year-old wrote, “Hahaha who won the game?!”

Although Shumpert hasn’t replied to that yet, a fan who claimed to have witnessed that game said that Whitney Young won the game against Shumpert’s school.