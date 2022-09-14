Michael Jordan, who once said ‘Republicans wear sneakers too’, showed his American Pride by joining the ‘National Guard

Michael Jordan has had some great sponsorships in the past, but the one he was perhaps most proud of was the National Guard.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first three-peat.

Michael Jordan’s playoff run in 1993 • 1st round: 34.3p, 6.7r, 4.3a, 1.7s • 2nd round: 31.0p, 5.0r, 5.3a, 2.3s • 3rd round: 32.2p, 6.2r, 7.0a, 2.5s • NBA Finals: 41.0p, 8.5r, 6.3a, 1.7s pic.twitter.com/kd0QWH4tEE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 2, 2019

Michael Jordan joined the National Guard with a sponsorship once

During ‘The Last Dance,’ we got a little deeper insight into Michael Jordan’s more personal life and issues.

One thing that came up was his reluctance to be much of a political activist or public figure outside of his basketball career.

The biggest point that came up was during episode five of the documentary where it was revealed that Jordan didn’t support Democrat Harvey Gant against Republican Jesse Helms.

Gant was looking to become the first south’s first African American senator, and he had hoped Jordan would support him. Instead, Jordan would once say, “Republicans buy sneakers, too.”

He’s clarified that comment now.

“I don’t think that statement needs to be corrected because I said it in jest on a bus with Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen,” Jordan explained. “It was thrown off the cuff. My mother asked to do a PSA for Harvey Gantt, and I said, ‘Look, Mom, I’m not speaking out of pocket about someone that I don’t know. But I will send a contribution to support him.’ Which is what I did.

It also looks like Jordan has found another way to show his American and democratic pride. In 2010, Jordan was sworn in as an honorary member of the National Guard.

The National Guard was providing sponsorship for two riders on Jordan’s motorsports team.

“I’m very proud that the National Guard has chosen us to showcase what you represent,” Jordan said excitedly during the American Motorcyclist Association’s American Superbike class.. “Every time we step onto the track we know that your hard work, dedication and support and everything is on the track with us. We want to represent that to the most of our abilities.”

“I have a brother who has been in the service for 31 years and he represents more than what I’ve done on the basketball court,” he added. “He’s really my hero. He tells me a lot of stories of what he endured and some of the things that you all deal with and it gives me great pride knowing what you represent and that you take care of us.”

