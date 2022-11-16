Michael Jordan, Who Splashed $10 Million on His Wedding With Model Yvette Prietto, is Still Afraid of the Word ‘Grandpa’

Throughout his career, Michael Jordan has faced many an opponent. However, of all his battles, none have been more challenging than fatherhood.

MJ is father to five children, three with his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, and two with his second wife Yvette Prieto. He has two sons, Marcus Jordan and Jeffery Jordan, and three daughters, Jasmine, Ysabel, and Victoria. In fact, the Jordan family had a new addition recently.

In 2019, Jordan’s daughter Jasmine M. Jordan gave birth to a son Rakeem Michael. A wonderful addition, but MJ wasn’t too excited about being called “grandpa”.

Michael Jordan wanted his grandson to call him Mike or Michael instead of “grandpa”

Three years ago, Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan, gave birth to her son Rakeem Michael Christmas. A healthy young boy who happens to be His Airness’ first grandchild.

According to Jasmine, MJ was overjoyed on hearing the news. However, he wasn’t too peeved about being referred to as “grandpa”. He even insisted on being called Mike or Michael, but his daughter said otherwise.

“At first he wanted my son to call him ‘Mike’ or ‘Michael’ and I’m like, ‘Dad, we’re not doing this. You have to accept the grandpa title. It is what it is.'”

It is true, that Jordan took some time to warm up to the idea of being called “grandpa”. That being said, he does love being a grandfather.

MJ’s son Marcus Jordan is in a relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan has a lovely family, but some new information may have just made things complicated between them and MJ’s former teammate Scottie Pippen. After all, Jordan’s son Marcus is reportedly in a relationship with Scottie’s ex Larsa Pippen.

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, was spotted Sunday at a Japanese restaurant with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan! 👀 Thoughts? 🤔 Via. @TMZ pic.twitter.com/QWHRsivBof — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) September 4, 2022

An awkward situation to say the least. Safe to say that the next meet-up between the former Bulls legends is going to be an interesting one.

