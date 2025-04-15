Michael Jordan’s $70M Private Jet Steals the Show at NASCAR Race in Bristol

Michael Jordan has earned his right to a luxurious life after a legendary NBA career. And the six-time NBA Champ certainly knows how to live it up. Jordan likes to travel in style in a $70 million jet. Recently, the jet was caught at the latest NASCAR race, and a lucky fan got the opportunity to show it off up close and personal.

Advertisement

Jordan was always known as an athlete who was the life of the party off the court. During his playing career, he would often be caught buying new cars, gambling, and wearing flashy clothing. That’s why it was no surprise when he bought a $70 million private jet last year.

The plane has a custom $500k elephant-print paint job inspired by his Air Jordan sneakers. It also dons the tail number, N236MJ, which is a nod to his jersey number 23, six Larry O’Brien trophies, and initials. Inside the jet is the real attraction, though. The plane can hold 19 passengers, has thick cushioned seating with recliners, a private dining area, and a fully-stocked bar with LED lighting to boot.

One lucky fan recently showcased Jordan’s private jet at an airfield near the Bristol Motor Speedway. The ride stood out amongst a sea of private jets.

“You’re looking at it, study it hard. Whose plane is that?” the man asked, then pointing at the Jumpman logo on the tail. “The GOAT. The greatest of all time, Michael Jordan. Look at that swish on the back. Michael Jordan’s pilots are inside.”

The man in the video would go on to mention that Jordan’s pilots carried themselves professionally. They wore nice suits, were mature, and were also super interested in what was going on during the race.

Jordan partnered with popular NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin back in 2020 and launched their own racing team named 23XI. The team has three full-time racers on their team. Jordan has been a NASCAR enthusiast since he was a kid. Growing up in North Carolina, he would often set his alarm clock on Sundays for stock car racing.

It’s great to see the former great pursue something he’s passionate about. His team has achieved several notable racing wins since its inception. Most notably, a victory at Talladega. Jordan’s team has even shown the ability to be a championship contender in NASCAR. They just need to put it all together.

Jordan’s private jet blew away all of the other ones owned by fellow drivers. The slick paint job and sheer size of the plane stick out like a sore thumb, but in a good way. That better be what you get, though, when you drop $70 million on a private jet. It better be far and away of the utmost highest quality.