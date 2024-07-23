Michael Jordan’s Jaw-Dropping Between The Legs Bowling Strike Resurfaces

Oct 6, 1994; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls former guard Michael Jordan speaks at a press conference prior to his first game as an outfielder for the Scottsdale Scorpions at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Apart from dominating his opponents on the hardwood, Michael Jordan also enjoyed spending multiple hours a day on the golf course. However, it seems as though golf wasn’t the only other sport that Jordan was ungodly talented at apart from basketball. An old clip that resurfaced on social media shows just how skillful the Chicago Bulls superstar was at bowling.

In 1989, Michael Jordan appeared on the “Michael Jordan Airwaves” show and was interviewed by Jim Rose. Toward the end of the episode, Rose showed all viewers a clip from the bowling party that was organized by the Chicago Bulls. In the video, Jordan was seen hitting a strike. However, His Airness releasing the ball between his legs made the strike far more impressive.

The five-time NBA champ’s love for bowling has not only been limited to that particular party hosted by the Illinois-based franchise. In 2011, Michael Jordan could’ve been voted into The International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame.

While MJ was unable to be inducted into the Hall-Of-Fame for a third straight year (2009 for his individual career & as a part of the Dream Team in 2010), the website did reveal that the Chicago Lucky Strike Lanes GM touted the NBA legend as “the best (celebrity) bowler” ever (per ESPN).

During the late 1990s, AMF Bowling Worldwide acquired Michael Jordan Golf Co. As part of their agreement, the six-time NBA champ became an active spokesperson for the bowling company. Jordan even starred in an iconic commercial that the vice president-marketing for AMF admitted would “raise the awareness of bowling”.

Had he not been too indulged on the golf course, Jordan would’ve flourished as a bowler. Maybe we could’ve seen the 6ft 6″ megastar participate and potentially even win various amateur/semi-professional bowling tournaments.