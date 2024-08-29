Michael Jordan’s Love Affair With Adidas Ended Over $2.5 Million Tiff Despite MJ’s Compromises Says Former Exec

Michael Jordan‘s partnership with Nike which began in 1984 created a business empire unlike any other. However, the brand wasn’t his first choice. The Bulls icon wanted to sign with Adidas and per Gary Stokan, the company was very close to signing the rookie.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation on 11Alive, the former Adidas executive revealed that the German apparel giant was the frontrunner to land Jordan. The rookie loved their products and wanted to be with them. However, the brand refused to match Nike’s offer to Jordan, which cost them billions of dollars.

Stokan said he had his eyes set on signing the young star since his time with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He gifted him free pairs of Adidas shoes to wear during practice and on campus. The executive knew that Jordan didn’t want to sign with Nike even after a productive meeting with the brand.

After hearing their pitch, he called Stokan to arrange an informal meeting with him. Revealing what transpired during that encounter, the former Adidas employee said,

“We met on a wall on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill and we’re both drinking Coca Cola. He looked at me and he said, Mr. Stokan… I love Adidas product, if you can get close on the car, the shoe deal, the annuity, I’ll sign with you. You don’t have to beat Nike, just get close and I’ll sign with you.”

Nike had offered Jordan a $2.5 million deal, prompting Stoken to prepare a $2.6 million offer for the Tar Heels star. However, the decision-makers at Adidas weren’t keen on spending that much money on a rookie and let him sign with Nike. It proved to be a horrendous mistake as the Jordan Brand alone is now valued at $7 billion, while Nike sits at over $125 billion.

Not only did Adidas lose out on billions in revenue, but they also almost any admiration Jordan had for the brand.

Michael Jordan hates to see people wearing Adidas

During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, former professional boxer Andrew Ward spoke about the Bulls icon’s disdain for Adidas. He said,

“We’re all in a boardroom at the facility, [Michael Jordan] come in there scanning shoes. You know I was good. One of my guys had on some Adidas, though… So he came in [and my friend says], ‘What’s up Mike?’… He [asked me], ‘What’s up with your man?’ I’m like, ‘What you mean?’ I said, ‘Bro, I told you not to wear them.’ He ain’t right for that.”

Jordan seemingly hasn’t forgiven Adidas for not believing that he was worth $2.5 million. As he infamously said in Netflix’s The Last Dance documentary, he took it personally and has nothing but contempt for the German brand.