“Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan is facing aggravated assault charges”: Bulls legend’s son rushed to hospital after head injury in kerfuffle at bar

Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan is being sued for aggravated assault charges. The alleged attack happened after Scottsdale police rushed Jordan to the hospital for a head injury he suffered in an incident in a Bar.

Scottsdale police said Jordan slipped then hit the back of his head on a table at Casa Amigos, a local cocktail bar and Mexican restaurant.

Police described this incident by Jordan at Casa Amigos as “medical in nature” and do not anticipate any charges from it after interviewing the restaurant’s security.

Jordan, after getting into the hospital assaulted an attending healthcare worker, he reportedly struck the healthcare worker

Jordan successfully avoided any misconduct at the bar but failed to do so after he was brought into a Scottsdale, Arizona hospital and was officially charged with one count of aggravated assault on a healthcare professional, a class-three felony in Arizona.

Before this incident, Jeffrey Jordan has always been able to avoid media attention unlike his father. The Oldest of the 5, Jeffery, 32, parlayed into business and currently leads brand digital innovation for the family Jordan Brand.

He told Forbes of his role in April 2020: “I conceptualize and test new technologies, trends, platforms (such as Esports, Podcasts/Audio content, etc.) to enhance the marketing power and the cohesiveness of our marketing campaigns”

“My job basically is to answer the question, ‘How can we utilize cool, new, exciting digital trends to tell our brand stories?'”

Jeffrey Jordan like most other kids of great athletes, could never come close to his father’s exploits

Although Jeffrey had a decent five-year career at the college level, for Illinois from 2007-10, helping them to second-place finish in the Big Ten in 2008-09.

His father though, never settled for anything less than a first place, that too on the greatest of stages. Chicago Bulls legend never lost an NBA Final, winning 6 of them. Along the way he collected 6 Finals MVPs, 5 MVPs, 14 All-star and 11 All-NBA selections.

We hope Jeffrey comes out of this mess and finds his happy place again.