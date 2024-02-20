Mitch Richmond Net Worth: How Much is the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest Judge Worth?

The NBA recently announced that retired NBA star Mitch Richmond would be one of the five judges chairing the 2024 Slam Dunk contest. He’ll join Gary Payton, Dominique Wilkins, Fred Jones, and Darnell Hillman in judging the marquee event on Saturday night.

Richmond hasn’t been associated with the NBA much since he retired in 2002. The former shooting guard has played for four NBA franchises, including the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. He also won the 2002 NBA Championship with the Shaq and Kobe-led Lakers team. Richmond has amassed quite a decent net worth, which has continued to grow in his retirement. Here’s some info about his net worth.

Mitch Richmond’s net worth

Date of Birth – June 30th, 1965

Age – 58

Nationality – American

Marital status – Married

Mitch Richmond had an interesting college career. He spent the first two years of his college eligibility at Moberly Area Community College. After dominating the underwhelming competition there, he earned a transfer to the Kansas State Wildcats. He enjoyed two sensational campaigns with the Big 8 program, averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists as a junior, before improving his average to 22.6, 6.3, and 3.7 in his senior year.

Richmond’s stellar collegiate career with Kansas State prompted the Golden State Warriors to draft him with the fifth overall pick in the 1988 NBA draft. He became a Bay Area favorite almost instantly and won the NBA Rookie of The Year award. The guard then spent three seasons with the franchise and averaged over 22 points in each campaign.

Richmond was surprisingly traded to the Sacramento Kings in 1991, following which the California city became his home for seven seasons. He continued averaging over 21 points per game for his team, and in 1993, he earned an All-Star nod for the first time in his career. Richmond was named an All-Star for six straight years between 1993 and 1998. The Kings saw an opportunity to land a premier talent for their aging star and acted on it. They landed Chris Webber from the Washington Wizards for Richmond and Otis Thorpe.

Richmond’s scoring prowess faded in Washington as his average dropped below 20 points in his debut season with the Wizards. After three underwhelming years in the capital, he signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to win that elusive championship ring. He averaged only 11 minutes of game time in LA but managed to get his hands on the Larry O’Brien Trophy. He retired as an NBA champion.

Richmond pivoted to acting and landed a few gigs afterwards, but his Hollywood career did not take off. However, his stellar NBA career helped him amass a net worth of over $22 million.

Is Mitch Richmond an NBA Hall of Famer?

Mitch Richmond earned his well-deserved place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

What was Mitch Richmond known for?

Mitch Richmond was known for being one of the most consistent scorers in NBA history. He averaged over 22 points for 10 straight seasons between 1988 and 1998.

How long did Mitch Richmond play in the NBA?

Mitch Richmond played in the NBA for 14 seasons. He spent the first three years of his career with the Golden State Warriors before getting traded to the Sacramento Kings, where he spent the next seven seasons. He had a three-year stint with the Washington Wizards and retired as a Laker after spending the 2001-2002 season with the team.

Did Mitch Richmond win MVP?

Mitch Richmond never won the NBA MVP award, but he did get his hands on the All-Star MVP award in 1995.

He scored 23 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished two assists in only 22 minutes in a comfortable 139-112 win for the West.