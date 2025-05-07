“Money Cleans Everything”: Charles Barkley Once Claimed Some NBA Players Look Like “D*mn Fools”

Charles Barkley speaks at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County in Murfreesboro before the 32nd Annual Stake & Burger event at MTSU on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. 1 Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley’s main responsibility with the Inside the NBA crew is to critique and discuss players’ performances, but the Hall of Famer doesn’t always stick to the script. He’s often known to make off-the-wall comments about certain players’ pre-game attire, especially when they’re wearing something unconventional. Chuck’s shown over the years that he’s not afraid to air his blunt fashion opinions while players are walking through the team tunnel.

Over the years, Chuck has targeted both Russell Westbrook and James Harden for their unique fashion sense. The pair of former MVPs have shown off numerous one-of-a-kind outfits throughout their respective Hall of Fame careers — some of which are better received than others. The rest of the Inside crew can be receptive to their choices, but Chuck is almost always critical.

Barkley has made it clear that he’s not keen on modern NBA fashion, even calling out the confusing clothing choices players make during his 2023 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. When the longtime performer asked Chuck what he thought of players’ fashion today, he didn’t hold back.

“Well, I think some of them look great, and I think some of them look like d*mn fools,” Chuck said to Hudson. “To each his own, but some of that stuff don’t look good. You know they say, ‘Money cleans everything.’ No, it doesn’t. Some of those dudes look like idiots.”

Barkley doesn’t appreciate many of the stylistic choices from NBA stars, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t approved of others. Chuck actually had some positives to add about the outfits from the recent Met Gala, specifically lauding the look of British racing icon, Lewis Hamilton.

Shaq and Chuck had high praise for Lewis Hamilton’s fit

While Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley aren’t usually ones to share their opinion on high fashion outside of the league, both weighed in on some of the recent looks from the 2025 Met Gala. The pair of basketball legends specifically had praise for Hamilton, who was decked out in all white for the annual fashion couture fundraising festival.

Hamilton wore a cream-white suit featuring wide-legged trousers, a coordinating beret and custom jewelry for the occasion. The ensemble, styled by Eric McNeal, drew widespread praise on social media — and even earned an unexpected nod of approval from Barkley.



“I love the white suit. I love the beret. I’m gonna give you a 9 out of 10,” Chuck raved. The former MVP is critical of many NBA players’ pregame looks, but it appears he is just strongly opinionated about style — just as he is with everything else. Hamilton’s more traditional outfit, a rarity in today’s NBA, clearly resonated with Barkley, who still carries an old-school mentality.