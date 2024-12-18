“Most Aggressive He’s Ever Been”: Bronny James’ Recent G-League Outburst Will Only Get Better, Says Gilbert Arenas

The decision to play road games in the G-League was a step in the right direction for Bronny James. Pundits like Gilbert Arenas have wanted to see a higher level of intensity from the 55th overall pick for a long time now, and during his first road game for the South Bay Lakers, Bronny finally delivered exactly that.

Arenas, who has been publicly calling out the son of LeBron James for his passiveness on the hardwood, was delighted to see him stuff the box score against the Valley Suns. Bronny played 25 minutes and ended the night with 30 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, a block and a steal.

“This is the most aggressive that he’s probably ever been,” Agent Zero said on his podcast, Gil’s Arena.

The three-time All-Star explained that Bronny’s recent scoring outburst was delayed due to the adjustment period that players require after joining the NBA. That’s why he believes Bronny will only get better from here.

Arenas pointed out that the 20-year-old was able to create separation and get off some shots, knocking down 13 of his 23 field goal attempts against the Suns.

“You look at the bones, the bones look great. His movement, he looks great. He just ain’t done it. And he has to adjust to the league, the speed, the bumps and all that stuff, and then you can see what he’s doing now,” Gil added.

“This is the most aggressive he has ever been.” Gilbert Arenas breaks down Bronny’s best game and development in the G-League. pic.twitter.com/JUzkcAmvop — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) December 17, 2024

Bronny’s recent performance has fed into Arenas’ expectations as he expects the rookie to continue his trajectory of growth. The former NBA star thinks that Bronny’s moves look great. He just needs some experience and confidence to really get used to the rhythm of the professional world.

“How he looks a month from now: he’s gonna look better than he does now. That’s what basketball is about.”

Fans will hope Gil is right. Though, there are few people as qualified as the former Wizards star to comment on the growth of Bronny James.

Arenas has seen this side of Bronny before

A few years ago, when Bronny was still a teenager, his father, LeBron James, sought the help of Agent Zero to train his boys. Bryce James joined the practices with Arenas too as he sought to mold the young men into shape.

Bronny and Bryce were joined by Gil’s son Alijah Arenas, and UCLA guard, Skyy Clark. It was a real challenge for the teenagers as Arenas set them up to play 1v1s.

“Bronny’s getting, you know, he’s getting beat on,” the 42-year-old said on ‘Podcast P with Paul George’. “I was like, ‘Hey man, stand up for yourself man!’ And then the look he gave me. [Bronny] got the ball, came down, euro’ed with the ball, just palmed it…and went to the rim.”

Bronny would 5-0 everyone at the training after being goaded on by Arenas. As such, he has seen the rookie guard’s aggression and competitiveness first-hand, something he believes the 20-year-old is finally bringing to the G-League.