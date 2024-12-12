“Most People Will Die Haters”: Kevin Durant Surrenders to Trolls, Blames Their Lack of Objectivity

Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant’s career has been defined by his ability to remain consistent. He has maintained the same routine both on and off the basketball court. Unlike the bulk of NBA superstars, Durant is quite vocal with fans on the internet. When confronted with a fan’s criticism, he has never been one to hold back. However, in a recent exchange with supporters, his demeanor shifted from his typical self.

KD‘s recent social media exchange came on the platform X. A Nets fan account shared a post highlighting the return Brooklyn received in totality stemming from trading Durant to the Suns. The 14-time All-Star responded to the post saying, “U Welcome.” Those two words opened the floodgates.

U welcome — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 11, 2024

One fan quoted his post and proceeded to go on a rant directed at Durant. The user declared that Durant’s shortcomings in last season’s playoffs brought not just personal but overall joy to Nets fans. “Brought the entire net fanbase joy we haven’t had since your 2021 run,” the fan posted. Durant responded to the harsh choice of words simply with an emoji saluting.

🫡 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 12, 2024

Durant’s approach in his interactions with these fans was significantly calmer than times in the past. Others began to take notice. One fan asked KD the question, “Has bro reached acceptance??” The Suns star provided a much more on-brand response.“I’ve accepted that most people will die haters,” said Durant.

I’ve accepted that most people will die haters. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 12, 2024

This didn’t stop the questions from coming in. One user asked a seemingly genuine question out of curiosity. They asked, “You don’t think there’s ANY truth to what some fans have said to you about your career from an outside-looking in perspective?” Durant didn’t dismiss the question. He provided a serious response stating, “I tend to think people’s assessment of my journey comes from an emotional place more than a truthful place.”

I tend to think people’s assessment of my journey comes from an emotional place more than a truthful place. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 12, 2024

However, not all fans carried themselves respectfully in their responses to Durant. His final interaction involved shutting up a disrespectful fan who attacked Durant’s personal life. The user said, “No wonder you have no wife or kids.” Durant set the record straight regarding the fan’s criticism of him. “I was trolling swipa for rooting for Serbia over the USA and Nuggets fans took offense to the trolling. Not my problem,” said Durant.

I was trollin swipa for rooting for Serbia over the USA and nuggets fans took offense to the trollin. Not my problem — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 12, 2024

Kevin Durant has never been one to care about what fans think of him. It’s one of the reasons he dared to sign with the Warriors in 2016. In addition, he doesn’t take the criticism from fans too harshly. At the end of the day, he is still one of the best players to ever play. However, the ultimate way to shut fans up is to win on the biggest stage, which he is attempting to do with the Suns this season.