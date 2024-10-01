Motivated by His Dislike for Jerry Krause, Michael Jordan Once Pulled Legendary Tex Winter’s “Shorts All the Way Down”

Michael Jordan’s controversial relationship with Chicago Bulls’ GM at the time, Jerry Krause, is well-documented. The two great men had many disagreements, with Krause’s decisions often upsetting Jordan. The iconic Bulls shooting guard would often publicly criticize his GM and question his decisions.

But his retaliation against Krause didn’t end there.

MJ had distrust for anyone that he considered Krause’s ‘guy’, including legendary coach Tex Winter. To undermine Krause’s authority and put Winter in his place, the six-time NBA Champion often pranked the veteran coach. But MJ might have gone too far during one such incident.

As per a testimony quoted by Roland Lazenby in his MJ memoir, Michael Jordan: The Life, Jordan pulled down Winter’s pants in front of everyone during a practice session.

Lazenby quotes Bulls trainer Mike Pfeil in his book as follows, “One time in practice, Michael sneaked up behind him and pulled Tex’s shorts all the way down to his knees, and there was Tex’s bare butt sticking out.”

This was during Doug Collins’ tenure as Bulls Head Coach, with Winter aiming to help improve the team’s offense. But Jordan did not believe in the ‘grandpa’ figure that Winter was in the locker room.

Despite this humiliating moment, Jordan reconciled with the coaching legend and believed in his strategies later on. In fact, the two men seemingly got along afterwards.

Michael Jordan believed in Tex Winter’s philosophy after Phil Jackson took over

Although Jordan initially clashed with Winter, the Bulls icon accepted his strategy when Phil Jackson took over. Winter’s Triple Post strategy became known as the legendary Triangle Offense under Jackson. Jordan thrived under this system despite initial reservations.

The strategy took the ball out of MJ’s hands and allowed his teammates to be a bigger part of the offense. This was unfamiliar territory for the Bulls shooting guard, but it allowed him to grow as a player and a leader. It also changed the history of the NBA and allowed Jordan to carry the Bulls to 6 NBA Championships.

Some would argue that the triangle offense was one of basketball’s most dominant strategies. With Michael Jordan at the forefront and Scottie Pippen backing him up, it led to the Chicago Bulls’ NBA domination during the 1990s.