Having Dropped $1,300,000 on 3 Rolls Royces to Prove His Worth, Shaquille O’Neal Revealed Years Later Mother Lucille Would ‘Be Disappointed’ with Him ‘Flexing’

Shaquille O’Neal has built himself a fortune despite growing up in a low-income household. With a staggering $400,000,000 net worth, Shaq has reached incredible heights thanks to his impeccable business acumen. This includes his smart investments and wise endorsement deals. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has a stake in several popular companies as well, apart from the brands that he himself owns. He’s done pretty well for himself, to put it succinctly. However, his mother, Lucille O’Neal’s teachings has advised Shaq against speaking about his immense wealth, as he revealed in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair.

However, the Big Diesel had once made the mistake of flaunting his wealth despite his mother’s wisdom. Early on in his career, Shaq bought three Rolls Royces worth about $1,300,000 at the same time just to prove a salesperson wrong. The salesman in the Rolls Royce showroom had expressed his doubt whether Shaq would be able to afford the $400,000 worth cars. Hence, the big man went on a shopping spree out of spite.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals that his mother Lucille O’Neal wouldn’t like him talking about his money

While she is proud of his success, Shaq’s mother, Lucille O’Neal, wouldn’t probably like the big man bragging about his wealth. Shaq revealed in an interview that his mother would be disappointed if he talked about the numbers behind his success.

Lucille O’Neal has described the Big Aristotle as her protector. She even recalled in Shaq’s book, Shaq Uncut, how she knew she could count on Shaq when he was just seven or eight years old. One night, when her car broke down in a bad neighborhood, Lucille was afraid. But Shaq comforted her and has been her rock ever since.

In a 2020 interview, Shaq refused to go into details about his wealth because he didn’t want to disappoint his mother. The four-time NBA Champion told Vanity Fair:

“My mother would be disappointed if I talk about numbers…It makes it seem like bragging, and I don’t want to do that.”

A lot of the details of his immense wealth is public information. However, Shaq is always adamant not to talk about his possessions.

Shaq retired his parents with a salary after he ventured into the business realm

Shaquille O’Neal would do anything for his family, especially those who raised him. Therefore, when he found success in basketball, he took care of his parents. At the time, his parents were both still working. His stepfather, Sgt. Phillip Harrison was in the Army, and his mother Lucille O’Neal was an office clerk.

So, the first thing Shaq did when he started venturing into business was to put them on a salary. He put them in charge of some of his businesses and gave them around $500,000 to $750,000 for their work. It was an emotional moment for both his parents, who could not believe what they were hearing.

Shaq truly is a gem of a human being and his desire to take care of his parents is just one example. He loves giving back to the community and does whatever he can to help out wherever he can. So, it isn’t that surprising that he is one of the most loved and respected celebrities in the world.