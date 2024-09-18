“My Woman Name Is Shaqirah”: Shaquille O’Neal Vehemently Denies Having Girlfriend Following Viral Image

A viral photo on social media sparked fan curiosity about Shaquille O’Neal’s love life. However, the 52-year-old quickly dismissed rumors of having a girlfriend in his typical Shaq fashion. He shrugged off the speculation with his usual humor and charm. The situation centered around a photo shared by Philadelphia-based influencer, Maria Ozuna Teachey.

Advertisement

She took a mirror selfie with a large black man’s arms wrapped around her. She intentionally kept his face out of the picture to spark curiosity. To add to the intrigue, she captioned the post,

“Unapologetically us… Can you guess who feet?”

This photo spread like wildfire. Many people assumed the man in the photo was Shaq because of his muscular physique, large hands, and feet. The drama peaked when the popular Instagram community, WorldStar Hip Hop, fueled these rumors. They uploaded a screenshot of Teachey’s post with the caption, “Folks on social media seem to think Shaq has a new girlfriend.”

The rapidly growing fan interest in these speculations caught Shaq’s attention. ‘The Diesel’ wasted no time jumping into the post’s comments section to shut down the rumors firmly. He humorously declared,

“Nope not the kid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Shaq soon responded to the rumors on his Instagram account. He shared a short video compilation of himself with several female fans. He was seen hilariously mimicking the viral photo by standing behind them with his arms wrapped around their shoulders. The playful post poked fun at the rumors and was captioned,

“Is this my girlfriend too, trust me I’ll let yall know who my woman is,and by the way my woman name is Shaqirah”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

This suggests how Shaq might be choosing to enjoy some time alone or keep his private life under wraps for now. Regardless, fans and netizens will likely keep an eye out for any updates on his relationship status in the future.