NBA 2024-25: List of All 30 Head Coaches

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla holds up the trophy as he celebrates after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Head coaches play a crucial role in the NBA today. They not only directly impact a team’s success, but also play an important role in shaping its future. Head coaches shape and design an NBA team’s strategy and play style while making the best use of their roster. Many of the best coaches can even define the identity of a team with their strategies. This, in turn, helps a team win games.

Most teams look to pick the best coaches possible, be it a veteran or a new face from the college level. This is to ensure the success of the team going forward. It’s crucial for NBA teams to pick a head coach that fits their vision or it could have severe consequences.

For example, when the Los Angeles Lakers hired Mike D’Antoni during the 2012-23 season, his strategies did not work with then-star center Dwight Howard. This led to a gap that severely impacted the team’s chemistry and prevented them from having much success.

Hiring the wrong head coach can also stunt the development of young players. This is an even bigger problem considering that young players and top prospects are crucial to any team’s future. With the new CBA rules, teams need to develop their young talent with more care.

The Head coaches for the 2024-25 NBA season have all been decided so far. But as the year progresses, front offices might make changes depending on how their teams are performing. It would not be shocking if a team that’s performing well decides to shake things up as well. Midway through the 2023-24 season, the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin. This was despite having a 32-14 record.

Furthermore, the competition for playoff spots is intense, so teams that expect to do well may end up underperforming. Let’s have a look at the 30 NBA Head Coaches going into the 2024-25 season;