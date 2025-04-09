NBA Analyst Says Not Luka Doncic or Dwayne Wade, Cavaliers Teammate is LeBron James’ Most Skilled Teammate Ever

LeBron James has won four NBA championships throughout his illustrious career, but he hasn’t done it alone. He’s played with several future Hall of Famers during his 22 seasons in the league, including Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis most recently. But Brian Windhorst doesn’t believe either of the two is LeBron’s most skilled teammate.

When Windhorst was asked about the subject, he made an important distinction. The longtime NBA analyst pointed out the difference between “best” and “most skilled,” citing the Slovenian sensation as possibly James’ best teammate, but not the most skilled. He instead gave that title to Kyrie Irving.

“If we’re gonna go with that word right there, ‘skilled,’ I don’t think it’s a debate. I think it’s Kyrie Irving,” Windhorst said on First Take. “He’s one of the most skilled players we’ve ever seen in the history of the NBA. The stuff that this guy can do with the ball is one of one.”

Windhorst pointed to Irving’s most clutch moments playing alongside James, including the key shot he hit in the Finals for the eventual champion Cavs. When Cleveland and the King needed him most, Irving responded with big shot after big shot. Wade and Davis were excellent co-captains, but neither possessed the ball skills of the crafty playmaker.

Even James himself has high praise for Kyrie. He knew that without the nine-time All-Star’s help, there was no way he was ever taking down the 73-9 Warriors in 2016. The two operated seamlessly together on the court, an aspect of their partnership LeBron has come to appreciate more since Irving’s departure.

LeBron James gushed over Kyrie Irving’s body of work

LeBron took time to highlight Irving’s incredible skillset last summer while reminiscing about their title together. While still hosting his Mind the Game podcast alongside JJ Redick, James discussed the gifts and growth of his former teammate.

“I would call Kyrie ‘the wizard’ all the time,” James said. “There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn’t do. And sitting here watching it, I’m playing like, so f***ing happy and so proud. And to watch him continue his growth and at the same time, I’m so f***ing mad that I am not his running mate anymore. I just remember those times.”

“To have a guy like Kyrie Irving as the ultimate wild card, that’s like having a ‘draw four’ in your hand every time someone deals you cards in Uno,” the four-time MVP continued.

With Doncic now LeBron’s newest star running mate, it seems unlikely that James and Irving will ever partner in the NBA again. But James has clearly come to appreciate the effect Kyrie can have on a game, especially after his Cavs were dismantled without him in the 2018 NBA Finals.