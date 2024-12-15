“NBA Empowers These Losers”: Draymond Green Blames the League After Rockets Fan Calls Him a B**ch

Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) reacts after he is called for a foul against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Warriors’ trip to Houston last week was a frustrating experience for Draymond Green. Not only did the team lose 91-90 and get eliminated from the Emirates NBA Cup but he also had to deal with a fan heckling him the entire game. The veteran forward lost his cool after the fan yelled “Stop being a b***h” and confronted him. He responded, “I’ll slap the s**t out of you… don’t do it!” before jogging to avoid causing a ruckus.

The Warriors star addressed the incident on the latest episode of the Draymond Green Podcast with Baron Davis. He claimed fans often cross the line when talking trash to players because they know the NBA will punish the stars with a hefty fine and a ban if they accost troublemakers in the stands. Green said,

“I’ve said it for years bro, the NBA kind of empowers these fans to say what it is they wanna say. Because I know as a fan that if for instance, this guy called me the b-word… Just to feel the comfort to say that… The NBA empowers these losers to say that because [they know] if [they] say something and [I] say something back, [I’m] gonna get fined $25,000… Stop empowering these losers. If they know they gonna get their ass kicked they won’t say that.”

LEAKED Audio Of Draymond Green Getting Heated With A Rockets Fan: Fan: “Draymond, why are you being such a b*tch?” Green: “I’ll slap the sh*t out of you… don’t do it!” pic.twitter.com/VHh6LpbYuS — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) December 12, 2024

The veteran forward added that he would have cornered the fan and cussed him out had it not been the fourth quarter of a knockout game. However, he kept his composure and jogged away for his team’s sake.

Green is no stranger to getting into skirmishes with fans and voicing his frustration. He even pleaded with the league to punish troublemakers more severely to discourage it.

Draymond Green wants legal action against fans who cross the line

In a game between the Bucks and Warriors in December 2022, the four-time NBA champion asked the referees to take action against a heckler and they obliged. Security personnel escorted the fan out of the building while a chorus of boos rained inside the Fiserv Forum.

Draymond Green gets fan thrown out

Steph Curry’s after he asked “what he say” is priceless pic.twitter.com/eRoMUqmsJ9 — Ziggy B (@therealziggyb23) December 14, 2022

In the post-game press conference, an agitated Green revealed that the fan had threatened his life, which irked him and prompted him to have them booted out. The four-time NBA champion added that while the fan would likely be banned from arenas, the punishment doesn’t fit the crime. He said,

“There are no real consequences. Yeah, you can’t come back to the game, or even if you get arrested, nothing really happens … You just hope it gets to a point where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws, because that’s the only thing that’s really going to correct the issue.”

Green believes the NBA letting fans walk away with a slap on the wrist after misbehaving with players will only encourage others to do it. The league did not heed his suggestion. Fans continue taking advantage of the lack of consequences for their actions while stars walk on eggshells, much to the Warriors icon’s frustration.