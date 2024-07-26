NBA Legend Claims That Daryl Morey Has No More Responsibility After Signing Paul George

The Philadelphia 76ers may just be the biggest winners of the NBA offseason so far. Despite Dallas winning the Klay Thompson sweepstakes, the 76ers have emerged victorious this summer after signing Paul George and multiple free agents to the team’s roster. Therefore, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Eddie Johnson recently praised Daryl Morey for his brilliance as the 76ers’ President of Basketball Operations.

Johnson even absolved Morey of any responsibility after the commencement of the 2024-25 season during an appearance on Sirius XM Radio. While on the show, Johnson credited Morey for putting the right pieces for Joel Embiid and Co. to make a title run.

The 65-year-old now placed the entire responsibility for the team’s success on Head Coach Nick Nurse and his players.

“Daryl Morey can walk in the locker room and say, ‘I did my job, now it’s on you’…He can walk in there and say, ‘Hey guys, I did my job. Now it’s up to everybody in here, including you Nick Nurse. Like, I’ve done my job, now you all go do it.’”

“This should be [Daryl Morey’s] most relaxed season”@JumpShot8 talks with @TermineRadio about the great job that Philadelphia’s President of Basketball Operations has done this summer pic.twitter.com/A3vXvqfYN5 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 25, 2024

Johnson also spoke on what the President’s stance should be this season. He has given the team everything they could need to win a title. Hence, this should be a season where he should not have to worry about mid-season trades and other things.

“‘I don’t wanna hear any questions or what you don’t have or what have you. I’ve given you everything now that you can use to go win.’ And if I’m Daryl Morey, this should be his most relaxed season in that regard.”

What Johnson is trying to say here is that the responsibility of the Championship drought in Philly doesn’t fall on the shoulder of the front office. The HC and the stars of the team will now have to bear the responsibility if the team falters again during the playoffs.

Morey truly has done a great job bolstering the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster this summer. Apart from letting go of Tobias Harris and replacing him with a two-way wing like Paul George, Morey added quite a few valuable pieces to the team in the process.

He re-signed All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, along with veteran guard Kyle Lowry. He also brought back Kelly Oubre Jr., who has been a big part of the team’s offense.

As for the free agent signings this summer, the 76ers brought in Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, and Eric Gordon on board.

Caleb Martin had a great outing with the Miami Heat and would be a great spark plug off the bench for the 76ers. Adding Eric Gordon was another brilliant move by Morey as he would not only be a great veteran presence in the locker room but can also be a knockdown shooter for the team.

The 76ers President saw the ramifications of Joel Embiid’s injury last season. They went from a top-tier team in the East to barely making it to the payoffs. So Morey has done everything in his power to make the team as deep as possible.