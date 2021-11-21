NBA Starting lineups tonight: Is Luka Doncic playing vs LA Clippers? Dallas Mavericks release ankle injury report

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is hopeful that their star point guard Luka Doncic can return tonight. They are set to take on Paul George’s LA Clippers.

With their superstar Luka Doncic sidelined, Dallas Mavericks suffered back to back losses to Phoenix Suns. Prior to that, they were faring well in the western conference with a 9-4 record.

The 22-year-old has been leading the Mavericks to playoffs for the last two seasons. He is putting up great numbers this year as well. They’ve had an excellent start to the season and Kristaps Porzingis is slowly starting to show up.

In his absence though, KP could not lead his team to a victory over Devin Booker and the Suns. Tim Hardawy Jr. has been quite underwhelming so far. If the Mavericks are to move past the first round in playoffs, they need Tim and Porzingis to step up offensively and share the load with Luka.

Luka’s injury set them back a little, but there’s hope that he will soon make a return according to head coach Jason Kidd.

Luka Doncic listed as probable for Sunday night’s matchup against LA Clippers

Despite the win against Denver Nuggets the game ended on a sour note for Dallas Mavericks Monday night. Their MVP left the game in the final few minutes as Austin Rivers rolled over his ankle after a block attempt.

Although Doncic didn’t sustain serious injuries, Mavs cannot afford to lose their superstar at any capacity. ESPN has listed Luka probable for the weekend matchup against the Clippers at Staples Centre.

Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) and Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) are both questionable for tomorrow afternoon’s game against the Clippers. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 20, 2021

They have been facing each other in the first round of playoffs for two consecutive seasons. Their matchup is always highly anticipated. Clippers are decimated by injuries as well with Kawhi Leonard most likely sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.

Luka Doncic is averaging 25 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists so far. His return is essential for Dallas to have a fair fight against LA Clippers led by Paul George who is himself playing at an MVP level.

