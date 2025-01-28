“New Bar That Has Not Opened Yet”: Gabrielle Union Convinced Husband Dwyane Wade to Celebrate 43rd Birthday

Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honored at halftime during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The past couple of months have been extremely difficult for the people of Los Angeles. Raging wildfires have consumed everything in their path, claiming many people’s homes and even taking some lives. Due to the destruction, NBA legend Dwyane Wade wasn’t motivated to celebrate his 43rd birthday. However, his wife Gabrielle Union convinced him to keep his energy high and threw a wonderful party for her husband.

Despite spending the majority of his career in Miami, Wade now resides in Los Angeles. His birthday is on January 17, which happened to be near the height of the wildfires. After a conversation with his wife, Wade changed his mind about celebrating the special milestone. In the most recent episode of The Why with Dwyane Wade, the former Heat star went into detail about the party. He said,

“My wife wanted to make sure that we do something. So we had a beautiful celebration for my 43rd birthday down at Jason and Dara’s new bar that has not opened yet called Damn I Miss Paris, it’s a vibe. But it was a time where we all needed to be together too.”

It wasn’t easy for Wade to change his mind, but Union made a compelling case. Although his energy was lower than usual because of the ongoing tragedy, Gabrielle urged him to focus on love and community. Wade soon realized his wife was right and followed through with the celebration. In hindsight, he recognizes it was the best decision.

The party took place at the yet-to-open Damn I Miss Paris, located at 5160 West Adams Blvd. in Los Angeles. Though no grand opening date has been announced, the establishment expects to begin operations in 2025.

Once everyone got together, Wade felt the love his wife told him he couldn’t pass up. Wade said,

“To touch each other, make sure we alright. I think that was the biggest thing for me to be able to have family and friends. Everybody coming from different places to come back to LA and just to experience each other.”

His birthday celebration didn’t end with the festivities at the bar. Wade also played golf with a few friends. The Hall of Fame guard felt the love of those close to him on his special day, which is more than he could ever ask for.