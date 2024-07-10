NFL Legend Deems Clippers Decision to Lowball Paul George ‘Majorly Disrespectful’

The recently surfaced details of the past negotiations between Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have shocked the NBA community. The franchise allegedly lowballed the 34-year-old for months before leaving him with no choice but to leave the City of Angels. This underhanded tactic of the LA side infuriated Keyshawn Johnson, prompting him to call out the organization.

Advertisement

During the latest UNDISPUTED episode, the 51-year-old voiced displeasure with the Clippers. Outlining George as a deserving candidate for a lucrative extension, he hinted at how the franchise possibly dug its grave with its antics. Expressing his annoyance publicly, the NFL icon, Johnson stated,

“Imma get to opt in regardless. I want my extension. Imma get to 50 to 49 or whatever he was gonna give me on my last year anyway. I’m talking about new money… I got 212 on new money… That’s majorly disrespectful. So, you’re gonna feel a certain way… Just pay that dude man. He is worth it”.

“It’s majorly disrespectful. It was stupid of them to do.” @keyshawn on the Clippers lowballing Paul George in contract talks pic.twitter.com/rooSGT0R7u — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 9, 2024

These comments surfaced after his co-panelist, Rachel Nichols, put the limelight on this matter. Despite calling the Clippers’ offer an ‘inappropriate’ one, she highlighted the deal as ‘not quite as bad’ as it sounded. Her stance undoubtedly didn’t sit right with Johnson, prompting him to respond hastily.

Despite the harshness, his words carried immense volume. After all, the Clippers’ reported initial extension offer of 2-year $60 million failed to justify PG13’s contributions to the organization. Despite the 9x All-Star’s declared intention to commit his future in Los Angeles, the franchise refused to match the player’s demands.

After the end of the season, they didn’t budge either. Even though George registered a remarkable individual campaign, the Clippers were unwilling to waive the trade clause from their revised offer of 3-year $150 million. This admittedly led to PG13’s frustration, paving the way for his eventual exit from the city.

Upon hearing the player’s side on the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George, Johnson was bound to side with George. After all, he probably faced these scenarios during his playing days in the NFL. The ruthless nature of this business might have cost the former wide receiver his dreams on many occasions.

As a result, his statement surfaced from empathy. Interestingly, by the end of the conversation, his words resonated with Nichols, who seemingly softened her initial stance. Consequently, those also moved the listeners while heavily shaping their opinions.