NFL Legend Rips into Skip Bayless Reading Too Much into Lebron James Attending Cavaliers’ Game with Rich Paul and Savannah

LeBron James once again returned to Cleveland, but not as a player. In an unexpected turn of events, James was spotted sitting courtside with his wife Savannah and agent Rich Paul for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics. James’ surprise visit caught the attention of many, including veteran analyst Skip Bayless.

It is well-known that Bayless isn’t the biggest fan of LeBron James out there. On the contrary, the FS1 analyst is notorious for his scathing criticism of the Lakers superstar. Bayless often tends to read between the lines a little too much when it comes to James’ actions.

These assessments often end up frustrating his co-analysts, Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson. That’s exactly what happened earlier today.

In the latest episode of FS1’s UNDISPUTED, Bayless tried analyzing the significance of LeBron’s sudden visit to Cleveland. The 72-year-old tried deriving all kinds of possible scenarios from James’ presence at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with his wife Savannah and agent Rich Paul.

This ended up frustrating Keyshawn Johnson. The NFL legend could not contain himself when Bayless insinuated that Rich Paul’s presence there with LeBron suggested some future business plans. Intercepting Bayless’ monologue, Johnson exclaimed,

“He [Rich Paul] represents players on the Cavs! He is from the area as well, that’s his business partner! He’s rolling with him.”

However, that didn’t stop Bayless from drawing his own conclusions. The FS1 analyst was fixated on highlighting how James was trying to deviate the focus off of the Lakers’ embarrassing playoff exit. With a possible free agency looming for the King, such actions lead to more speculations about James’ future for the upcoming season.

Cleveland seems like a potential option for LeBron James

LeBron James is likely to enter free agency this off-season after opting out of his $51 million player option with the Lakers. It’s noteworthy that James’ free-agency track is aligned with his son’s possible entrance into the NBA this year.

With his presence in Cleveland, speculations are up galore, suggesting a potential return of the King back to the Cavs. The Cavs have a first round pick in this draft. They could potentially try to lure in LeBron by drafting Bronny ahead of the Lakers.

As of now, Bronny has been cleared to participate in the draft combine and is expected to feature in the on-court games scheduled for Tuesday.