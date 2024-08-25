NFL Star Maxx Crosby Picks Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James For a Game 7

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are among the most clutch players in NBA history. Their numbers in do-or-die playoff games are exemplary. Having any of the three in a Game 7 would automatically improve their team’s odds of winning. Most fans would struggle to pick one from the trio to represent them in a winner-take-all contest. However, Maxx Crosby already knows his answer.

During an appearance on the OGs Podcast, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end was asked to name his favorite player of all time. He responded without hesitation that Jordan is the GOAT. He then claimed that Bryant was second on his list and James ranked third.

To explain why he ranked the trio in that order, Crosby said,

“Jordan’s the GOAT. No question… My GOAT list I am taking Kobe over LeBron. I think LeBron like I respect his greatness, like he’s top three, no question. But it really comes down to it, in my opinion, you got Game 7 on the line, I’m taking MJ and I’m taking Kobe if I want to win a title. That’s just my opinion.”

While Crosby believes Jordan and Bryant would fare better than James in a do-or-die game, the numbers suggest otherwise. The Lakers forward has played in eight Game 7s and has a 6-2 record, averaging 34.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 48.7% shooting.

Jordan played in three and put up 33.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and seven assists on 45.7% shooting, propelling his team to victory on two occasions. Bryant has the weakest stats of the three in Game 7s. He tallied 22.2 points, eight rebounds, and five assists per game on 38.9% shooting. However, the Lakers won five out of six Game 7s that the guard played in.

The stats suggest that if the season is on the line, there’s no one better to have on the team than James. The forward lost his first two Game 7s but has since won six straight, proving why he’s the most reliable player in that situation.

Jordan’s Game 7 record is also exceptional, and while some might point out that his sample size isn’t big enough, it’s a testament to his greatness that he rarely allowed a series to continue beyond six games.

Bryant’s Game 7 numbers aren’t as impressive as James or Jordan’s. However, he has three double-doubles in six Game 7s and won his first five. As Crossby claimed, the Hall of Fame guard seemingly found a way to guide the Lakers to victory almost every time.

Picking one of the three for a Game 7 boils down to an individual’s preference. No option is wrong when choosing between Jordan, Bryant, or James to represent a team when the season hinges on a winner-takes-all elimination game.