No. 23, and What Else?: A look at Michael Jordan’s 3 Different Jerseys During His Time on the Bulls

Michael Jordan spent 12 whole seasons with the Chicago Bulls. During that time the GOAT had three different jersey numbers.

The Chicago Bulls drafted the greatest player in their franchise history in the 1984 NBA draft. Michael Jordan was selected as the third overall pick.

From that moment on, the rest has been history. Six championships, five MVP awards, a DPOY, and a place in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is more than enough to qualify MJ as both a Bulls as well as a basketball legend.

Being the basketball legend that he is, it comes as no surprise that NBA fans around the world yearn to own a Jordan jersey. However, the question arises, which jersey number does one choose?

Michael Jordan wore the numbers 23, 45, and 12 during his time with the Chicago Bulls

In this day and age, fans are always looking to get their hands on some classic NBA fits. There are several out there, but the most desirable jersey is none other than a Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan one.

However, which one do you choose? The legendary No. 23, the callback to his baseball days in No. 45, or the rarely seen, rarely heard, and rarely discussed No. 12 jersey that MJ wore once and only once.

Jordan started off with No. 23 because it was close to half of 45, which was the number his brother used to wear. He wore the No. 45 when he returned after a quick stint in baseball, and he dawned the No. 12 when his usual one was stolen from his locker room.

All three jerseys aside, at the end of the day Jordan was unstoppable, regardless of which number was on his back.

Michael Jordan dropped 49 points against the Orlando Magic with the No. 12 jersey on

The year was 1990, the day was Valentine’s Day, and MJ had his jersey stolen. Nevertheless, Jordan went out and did his thing against the Magic. It sure didn’t matter whether he wore No. 12 or No. 23, especially after he dropped 49 points.

Granted, those points weren’t enough to beat Orlando, but he certainly did give them a run for their money. The good old-fashioned Michael Jeffrey Jordan way.

