“Nobody Is Punching Me In My S**t”: Carmelo Anthony Doesn’t Approve Of Jordan Poole-Draymond Green Ever Reuniting

Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during training camp months after winning a championship wasn’t on a lot of people’s bingo cards in 2022. Fast-forward to present day in 2025 and it’s still a topic of discussion with Green’s comments reigniting it. Carmelo Anthony weighed in with his thoughts regarding the same on his ‘7pm in Brooklyn’ podcast.

“Nobody is punching me in my s**t like that and we’re cool ever again. Yeah, I respect that you’re apologetic and sorry on that side. Keep that s**t over there. I ain’t got to like you no more.”

Draymond & Jordan Poole’s beef is not the easiest to bounce back from Melo: “Nobody is punching me in my s*** like that and we cool ever again.” pic.twitter.com/ZaPg6RU1MF — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) January 23, 2025

Melo hits the nail on the head here with his assessment on what Poole has gone through over the past 2+ years. He does not have to accept the numerous apologies Draymond has sent his way.

It should also be noted that Poole has never directly addressed this incident aside from a couple mentions while Green has done multiple podcasts, a documentary, and spoken about it ad nauseum during press conferences. Perhaps it’s guilt that fuels Dray’s actions and understandably so as he was looked at as a vet i.e. a calming presence and voice to look up to.

This conversation came about after Poole, following a recent 38-point outburst against the Warriors, heavily implied he still does not like Green for what he did. The former DPOY then sent out an apology in a comment under the tweet.

Draymond explained his side of the story on his podcast

Green broke down why he apologized yet again on an international stage to Jordan. “It’s been 3 years. Let’s move on,” said Green.

He admits he released the “I really am sorry” message as a way to garner sympathy for himself from the public. While this may not have worked as fans are still siding with the man who was on the rather unfortunate side of the punch, it does corroborate the narrative of him feeling guilty about having done what he did.

@Money23Green explains apology to Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/c1ncbN1v1W — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) January 22, 2025

He does reveal he’s been on the fence regarding his actions. While there is a sense of guilt within him and even apologized to Poole’s parents, a part of him does feel like justifying it all. “I know I was wrong but you can’t call a man a ‘B word’ and push him and not get hit either.”

Regardless of how Draymond feels, it should once again be understood that Carmelo’s take on the situation makes sense. It happened over two years and so moving on is the best option but Poole should feel no inclination to accept an apology if he truly doesn’t want to. It’s completely alright to not patch things up with every single person in your life.