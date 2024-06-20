mobile app bar

Not Buying Into JJ Redick Hype, Udonis Haslem Picks Monty Williams For Lakers Coaching Gig

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Not Buying Into JJ Redick Hype, Udonis Haslem Picks Monty Williams For Lakers Coaching Gig

JJ Redick, Monty Williams and Udonis Haslem. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for another twist in the tale of the Los Angeles Lakers head coach hunt. While JJ Redick has been the frontrunner for the HC position for a while, Udonis Haslem made a different suggestion for the franchise. On Get Up, following up on the Pistons’ head coach’s recent firing, the Heat legend said that he is vouching for Monty Williams to take up the job in LA.

When asked for his opinion on whether the Lakers should hire the 52-year-old, he said,

“My last answer was hell no, my answer this time is hell yes. You have to do your due diligence. This is your job, to bring the best coach and the best fit for your team.”

The Heat legend also expressed his doubts over Redick’s ability to control the team. He said that there’s no questioning Redick’s knowledge of the game, but when it comes to controlling the locker room, he has no experience.

Haslem said, “Can he control the locker room? A divided locker room is a doomed locker room.” As for Williams, the three-time NBA champion believes that he will have the respect of the players because he has been coaching for almost two decades.

However, he had one of the worst seasons with the Pistons. The Detroit franchise finished the season with the worst record across the two conferences, 14-68. Besides, there is yet to receive word on whether the Lakers are interested in Williams to take up the role. Additionally, Shams Charania is still backing Redick for the position.

Shams Charania believes JJ Redick is the first choice for the Lakers

While Haslem believes that an experienced coach like Williams will be best suited for the Lakers at this time, Shams Charania has a different perspective on it. The Lakers are looking to turn things around for their franchise and for that, they will be willing to do anything.

In that equation, hiring Redick might be the best decision because their superstar, LeBron James, is leaning towards having his friend as his coach.

Even though there is no confirmation or denial from either side, Charania thinks that it’s almost certain that Redick will be the one who will join the Lakers. On an episode of Run It Back, he said, “My sources have said that JJ Redick has been the frontrunner for the job.” He also mentioned that James Borrego was also being considered at one point, but the Lakers have kept coming back to Redick.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these