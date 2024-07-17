‘Not Fair to Bronny James’: Lu Dort’s Former Coach Discusses Expectations Surrounding Lakers Rookie

As a high school senior, Bronny James was projected to be a late first- or early second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Many believed he could climb up on teams’ draft boards if he had a good year at USC. However, his heart condition severely affected his playing time in his sole season in college. When he declared for the draft, most teams were unsure what to make of him as a prospect. After landing the guard, Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick made a tall claim about his potential. However, Seth Greenberg believes he’s way off the mark.

During an interview on Sirius XM Radio, Redick compared Bronny to guard Lu Dort. He claimed the young guard is still a raw prospect but will develop into an impactful player like the Oklahoma City Thunder star. He said,

“Like his [Dort’s] impact, you can’t get into your offense sometimes, the shot clock winds down because of his ball pressure. He literally blows up entire plays because of his pressure. And I really believe this, Bronny eventually will be that guy.”

Greenberg, Dort’s former coach, took exception to that comparison. During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, he downplayed Redick’s take and claimed that the Canadian guard was an exceptional and refined player at Bronny’s age. He said,

“[Lu Dort and Bronny James] aren’t in the same company. Lu Dort’s 6’3″, a totally different dude… His senior [year] in high school, he was a grown blanking man… He was an absolute killer… It’s not fair to this kid [Bronny James] that we make these comparisons. It is what it is. He’s in the league, he’s got a contract, let’s stop.”

“It’s not fair to [Bronny James] that we make these comparisons” ESPN’s @SethOnHoops talks about expectations for Bronny with @TermineRadio, Ryan McDonough, & @TomCrean Hear all our Summer League interviews here – https://t.co/QpeHcFM6GQ pic.twitter.com/Q5bG9EMbSh — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 16, 2024

Greenberg added that the fans and media were doing Bronny a disservice by comparing him to NBA stars and putting pressure on him to perform as if he were a lottery pick. He claimed that the young guard would be best served spending time in the G-League and getting game time to help him get accustomed to the NBA’s pace.

Greenberg also noted that Dalton Knecht, the Lakers’ first-round pick in the 2024 Draft, deserves more attention than Bronny. The 23-year-old guard has been exceptional in the Lakers’ first two Summer League games. He scored 25 points against the Houston Rockets and 19 against the Boston Celtics. Bronny could muster only eight and two points in those two games.

The discourse around Bronny is getting progressively worse. The young guard is an extremely raw prospect. However, getting drafted by the Lakers has put him in the critics’ crosshairs. Playing in the G-League and being away from the limelight would be ideal for his development. However, it’s unlikely that hitting the NBA’s minor league would take the attention off him.