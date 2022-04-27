“Of course I can’t guard Shaquille O’Neal, but I can get a stop!”: Draymond Green speaks about being a huge fan of the Lakers legend on his show

The debate of can Draymond Green guard Shaquille O’Neal has been finally put to rest – DG accepts he cannot.

For years, Draymond Green vs Shaquille O’Neal has been a debate on the internet. A modern-day forward/center against the best of the old-school centers. That debate has been finally put to rest because the Golden State Warriors star accepted with no hesitation it would not be a contest.

“Of course, I can’t guard him,” He says, with a big smile on his face. “But I can get a stop though!” he adds because he has trust in his ability. Draymond may not match up with the repertoire of the ex-Lakers big man, but he knows he can hold him on certain plays.

Marking a 300-pound constantly in the paint must be a nightmare – you’d end up with your chest bruised badly by the end of the game. The obvious height difference makes it so much easier for Shaq to put the ball over DG’s head. But being the wily guy Green is, he could probably get behind him and snatch a block or something.

Shaquille O’Neal is the most dominant guy the NBA has seen – including the likes of Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain

When Shaq entered the league, he started his first game the best way possible. he had 12 points, 3 blocks, and an eye-watering 18 rebounds – the highest since Bill Walton’s rookie game 18 years before Big Diesel’s debut. The performances only got better from there, because there were very few people who could stop him.

Sure Hakeem Olajuwon and Patrick Ewing could hold him back, but those were legends of the game already, and Shaq was only getting started. Once he moved to the Lakers, the only person who could stop him, was himself.

That being said, he did stop himself, by falling victim to his ego and chicken wings. The man was still a very capable basketball player, but he was no longer the muscular man he once was. Maybe if Draymond played against the Celtics version of Shaq, he could stand a chance!

