“Oh I’d beat Kobe Bryant, I taught him basketball!” : 6’5 Oscar Robertson was confident in his abilities to best the 6’6 Laker legend

Oscar “The Big O” Robertson is arguably one of the greatest guards to ever grace the game.

The original triple-double king, Robertson was a guard way ahead of his time. An 11-time all-NBA selection, the Big O had an absolutely legendary career with the erstwhile Cincinnati Royals and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Big O delivered Milwaukee its first championship. He was named to the NBA’s 35th, 50th, and 75th-anniversary teams.

Robertson was a phenomenal athlete and thrived as a bigger guard. His contributions to the league extend beyond basketball too. Robertson was the president of the NBA Players’ Association. As president, he led the process to legally reform the league’s free agency and draft rules while increasing player salaries.

Like every player of an era, Robertson too has faced questions about his predecessors. An interviewer caught Robertson with a question about who would win a one-on-one between the late Kobe Bryant and himself. The Big O’s response was interesting to say the least.

Who did Oscar Robertson pick between himself and Kobe Bryant?

The Big O was confident in his chances. Robertson picked himself and went on to say that he’d win because Kobe learned the game from him.

Oscar wasn’t lying either. Kobe Bryant had publicly admitted his admiration for the Big O and how he learnt to create space and freeze opponents from him.

The Big O was a real trailblazer. His ability to use his size was unseen from a guard in that era. The poise and sleek style Robertson employed could transcend eras.

It is no surprise that Kobe modeled his game considerably on the Big O. Kobe was also similarly sized and nimble at the guard spot.

This is a battle that we wish could have played out at their peaks. For now, all we can rely on is our imagination to craft a battlefield of these legends.

Who wins in a one-on-one in your eyes?

