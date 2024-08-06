OKC’s Jalen Williams Clears The Air On India Love Rumors Following Parody Account’s Viral Post

Jalen Williams recently went viral on social media for activities unrelated to basketball. A photo blew up on X, making fans believe that the Oklahoma City Thunder star was in a relationship with social media influencer India Love. Before the chatter could go any further, Williams put an end to the rumor.

Jalen Williams woke up to a fake photo depicting that he’s physically involved with India Love. While the fans believed the same was a compliment for him, Williams cleared the air. The forward revealed that he wasn’t the person shown in the photo.

“waking up to this in another country is crazy that’s not me tho…glad yall think I can pull India love”

waking up to this in another country is crazy😹😹 that’s not me tho…glad yall think I can pull India love 😹😹 — therealjalenwilliams (@jdubwttp) August 5, 2024

Ideally, athletes tend to lie about their relationship status. But in this case, it seems as though J-Dub is being truthful. The post doesn’t show the 23-year-old’s face. With the person in the photo having braids similar to the 6ft 5 youngster, NBACentel duped fans into believing that Jalen was spending time with the internet personality in Miami.

Over the years, this X account has become extremely popular for spreading fake news. They are usually successful in doing so as they impersonate a popular media house NBACentral.

Apart from this baseless rumor, Jalen Williams hasn’t been involved or is in any relationship. Even if he is, the OKC forward has done a great job in hiding the same, not speaking about the same topic in public or dropping any hints on social media either.