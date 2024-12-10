“One of My Biggest Regrets”: Paul George Reminisces Over Rejecting Kobe Bryant’s Offer to Work Out with Him

Kobe Bryant set the standard for work ethic in the NBA. Many players aspired to match the Black Mamba’s relentless intensity, going to great lengths to have a shot at training alongside him. However, Paul George declined an opportunity to train with Kobe.

On Podcast P, George narrated the story of being offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share a workout with Kobe. But hearing intimidating tales from other players about Kobe’s workout intensity, PG became nervous about the potential interaction and turned the offer down. In hindsight, the Philadelphia 76ers star considers it to be “one of his biggest regrets”.

“I had an opportunity to work out with Kobe. Man, I dropped the ball. Just because, I ain’t gonna lie, I was nervous hearing the stories, hearing how he operates. I didn’t take up the offer. But after losing him, I was like ‘that’s probably one of my biggest regrets,’” George said.

Many players trained with Kobe Bryant and saw significant improvements in their game. Among the most notable examples are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, and Devin Booker. Each honed their footwork and developed a relentless mindset through their frequent workouts with the Lakers legend.

Given the success achieved by each of these aforementioned players, PG missed a significant opportunity to elevate himself.

Bryant helped PG during the 2019 playoffs

Paul George’s decision to decline the offer to train with Kobe didn’t lead to any hard feelings between the two. In fact, Kobe often supported the 6’8″ forward.

One notable instance occurred during the 2019 playoffs when George was returning from a two-week absence due to a shoulder injury. The Black Mamba sent PG a detailed message, explaining what he needed to focus on to help his team witness success during the postseason.

“I ain’t played ball in two weeks leading up to this, so I just sent Kobe a text. What did Bryant do? He hit me back ultimately the next morning, a whole paragraph of breakdown like when, you know, this player do this, do that, when the help come look for this, like it was just in-depth like detailed out,” George said.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were ultimately eliminated in the first round, but George’s performance was outstanding. He elevated his game, averaging 28.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, surpassing his regular-season numbers.

This beautiful mentor-mentee bond motivated George to represent jersey number #8 when he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, paying tribute to Kobe.