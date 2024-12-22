“Only Did That ‘Cus You Said Something”: Kevin Durant Credits His Dagger Celebration to Kay Adams

During one of his what has now become regular appearances on the Up & Adams show, Kay Adams asked Kevin Durant about his new celebration move. KD has admitted to not being a showman in the past. So, seeing him pull out a celebration move had pleasantly surprised the show’s host.

To add to Adams’s surprise, KD actually credited her as the reason behind the celebration. The NBA veteran referred to a previous conversation he had with the veteran reporter and stated that he was motivated to add a celebration move to his game because of it.

Durant calls his move the “dagger.” In basketball terms, a dagger is a clutch shot that either gives the team a lead or extends the lead in the final moments of a game. KD did the dagger celebration in the game against the Utah Jazz.

Expanding on it, he told Adams, “It’s a dagger you know, a dagger to the heart…I only did that because you said something.”

During their previous conversation on Adams’ show, Durant had declared that he doesn’t have a celebration move because he doesn’t like to be a showman. The superstar was praised by Adams for not having a move as it makes him different. She said, “Can I tell you something? I love that you don’t have one. It’s my favorite thing about you that you don’t have one.”

In response, KD had said that he might add a celebration move now. Many people believed that the Suns forward was flirting with Adams. It gave birth to rumors about them being romantically involved with one another. However, they have remained mere rumors till now as nothing concrete has come out. Likely, we won’t get a confirmation anytime soon because KD is a very private person.

Kevin Durant is too real to be an actor

Adams saw KD’s acting skills in his dagger celebration and decided to bring that up to the 36-year-old. She asked him if acting is a trick he’s hiding under his sleeves?

Durant gave a very straightforward answer to her, “No. Not even close. Ain’t nothing about me is fake, I’m all real, baby. All, all real.” KD added that the dagger celebration was nothing more than his way of expressing the joy of hitting a final-second, game-closing shot. Interestingly, KD isn’t a total stranger to the world of acting.

The NBA veteran starred in a family/comedy movie titled ‘Thunderstruck’ that was released in 2012. However, the movie tanked at the box office and KD realized that he was not made for that world. He told TMZ, “No…nope…I play basketball.”

KD will now be seen in the next installment of the Netflix documentary ‘Starting 5.’