“Over Petty Stuff”: Dwight Howard Offers Shaquille O’Neal an Opportunity to Squash Beef Day After Lashing Out

The beef between Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard has lasted nearly two decades and hasn’t shown any signs of ending. Despite being two legendary Magic players, O’Neal has time and again criticized and ridiculed Howard. The two have gone back and forth multiple times on social media but the latest instance seemed to be the last straw for Howard. After a standoff on X, the eight-time All-Star has now welcomed O’Neal to squash the beef once and for all.

This altercation began after the former Rockets center spoke of his perpetual dispute with O’Neal. The Lakers legend then responded on X and bluntly told Howard of his indifference. The 6ft 10″ center immediately responded and let all his emotions out. Later, however, when his emotions settled down, he revealed he doesn’t desire to keep going back and forth with the Hall-of-Fame big man. He offered Shaq the opportunity to have a conversation and settle their issues. He said,

“By the way I don’t want people get entertained by two black man going back and forth over petty stuff. I don’t want to bicker I just want to settle this like the two successful HOF black men we are! You the most dominant center of all time! Come on to the podcast and let’s hash this out.”

— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) January 7, 2025

Howard doesn’t want the animosity between Shaq and himself to define their relationship. He also doesn’t want their altercation to become entertainment. His true desire is for them to settle their differences and make an example that two successful black men can co-exist. Additionally, giving them the chance to destroy the narrative that former players only envy the next generation.

O’Neal has yet to respond to Howard’s public request. The two have yet to have a sit-down conversation to clear the air. A discussion on Howard’s podcast would make for must-see content for basketball fans across the world.