Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Provides a Grim Injury Update on Tyrese Haliburton After Calf Strain

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle motions to the bench as guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks on in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton has proven himself as a bona fide playoff performer throughout this postseason, so something was clearly off during his uncharacteristically poor showing in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. After heading to the locker room late in the first quarter with lower leg tightness, Hali returned, finishing with just four points and zero made field goals.

It turns out that the injury was more than just tightness, as the star playmaker’s status remains uncertain despite his Pacers being on the brink of elimination. Haliburton underwent an MRI for what is being described as a strained right calf.

Most expect the two-time All-Star to find a way to suit up for the pivotal matchup, regardless of the results, but head coach Rick Carlisle didn’t exactly inspire optimism when discussing Hali’s status.

Carlisle kept a confident face when updating the masses on his point guard’s health. But it didn’t even sound like he had much faith that Hali would be at his best for Game 6. Instead, he shared that Haliburton would essentially be a game-time decision.

“[Haliburton] participated in all our walkthrough stuff. But it’s a walkthrough, so there was no real running or moving or anything,” Carlisle said on Tuesday. “So we’ll see where we are tomorrow. It’s a topic that people wanna hear about and know about, and there’s gonna be a lot of questions about it. But we will not really know for sure until late tomorrow afternoon or early evening.”

With Indiana’s season – and a potential championship – on the line, it would be somewhat surprising to see Haliburton sidelined completely. Knowing Oklahoma City will likely be holding up the Larry O’Brien trophy if he sits out, Haliburton should still play in Game 6. But he certainly won’t be at full strength.

Haliburton was clearly hampered by his leg injury in Game 5 but played through it, arguably hurting his team in the process. This isn’t an ailment that will heal itself within days either – Hali will have to finish the series with the injury, even if Indiana does win tonight. The 25-year-old made it known that this isn’t an injury he would typically play through.

“Yeah, probably. That would probably be the case, but we’re not in the regular season, so it is what it is,” Haliburton said in response to being asked if he would have sat out a week or two if his injury occurred during the regular season. In regard to his status, though, Hali is leaving it in the hands of Carlisle and the training staff.

“I practiced today, did what I could. I think coach told you what the process will be for me tomorrow to play. Well take it from there,” he shared. The fifth-year guard didn’t want to stir up too much conversation with his response, considering his status is still hanging in the balance.

Even if Haliburton is able to suit up for Game 6, it would take a spectacular performance from his Pacers teammates to make up for his hampered play. Not wanting to let a possible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity slip through his fingers, Haliburton will do everything in his power to play. But it will take more than that to handle this determined Thunder squad.